‘Thank You’: A Devastated Tulsi Gabbard Breaks Silence on Her Aunt’s ‘Horrific’ Murder After Her Protege is Accused of Stabbing, Beating Her With Hammer

"Thank you to all who have taken the time to send me warm messages of prayers and condolences in the wake of my aunt’s tragic murder in Samoa. I’m so grateful to be surrounded by your love and prayers," Tulsi wrote in an Instagram post on Tuesday.

"My aunt Caroline was my dad’s only sister, and the only relative of ours who lived in Hawaii when I was growing up. I spent a lot of time with her as a kid at her cottage in the back of Manoa valley where she often shared her poetry with me, and encouraged me to pursue my own writing."

"The news of her horrific death sent shockwaves through our family," she added. "We miss her, cherish the happy memories we shared, and are keeping her in our prayers. Life is short. Hold close the ones you love, and make the most of every day we are blessed with life."