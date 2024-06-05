‘Thank You’: A Devastated Tulsi Gabbard Breaks Silence on Her Aunt’s ‘Horrific’ Murder After Her Protege is Accused of Stabbing, Beating Her With Hammer
Former Hawaiian Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard has spoken out in the wake of the "horrific" murder of her aunt Dr. Caroline Sinaviana-Gabbard in Samoa last month, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Sinaviana-Gabbard, a poet and teacher, was allegedly stabbed multiple times and beaten with a hammer during a deadly confrontation with her protege, Samoan playwright Papalii Sia Figiel, in the village of Vaivase-Uta on May 25.
"Thank you to all who have taken the time to send me warm messages of prayers and condolences in the wake of my aunt’s tragic murder in Samoa. I’m so grateful to be surrounded by your love and prayers," Tulsi wrote in an Instagram post on Tuesday.
"My aunt Caroline was my dad’s only sister, and the only relative of ours who lived in Hawaii when I was growing up. I spent a lot of time with her as a kid at her cottage in the back of Manoa valley where she often shared her poetry with me, and encouraged me to pursue my own writing."
"The news of her horrific death sent shockwaves through our family," she added. "We miss her, cherish the happy memories we shared, and are keeping her in our prayers. Life is short. Hold close the ones you love, and make the most of every day we are blessed with life."
Sinaviana-Gabbard was the older sister of Hawaii State Senator Mike Gabbard, Tulsi’s father. "Caroline was my best friend as a teenager," he told Spectrum News in a statement following her death.
"I love her deeply and wish her well as she continues her journey," he continued. "While I sincerely forgive the murderer of this horrific crime, I’m hoping justice will be served, and that person will be punished to the full extent of the law."
Sinaviana-Gabbard was found dead inside the home of her close associate Papalii Sia Figiel, which also serves as a local theater, on May 25.
Figiel reportedly fled the scene after the incident and later turned herself over to the police. She was initially charged with manslaughter, but the charges were raised to murder following a thorough police investigation.
Tulsi was born in American Samoa, but her family moved to Hawaii when she was 2 years old. When she was sworn in to represent Hawaii’s 2nd Congressional District in 2013, she became the first Samoan-American to be a voting member of Congress.
As RadarOnline.com, previously reported, she announced in 2022 that she was leaving the Democratic Party as a result of their "cowardly wokeness."