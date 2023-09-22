'It's Absurd!' Tucker Carlson Fires Back at Russian TV Speculation, Says He's 'Never Heard' of News Channel
Former Fox News personality-turned-Twitter powerhouse Tucker Carlson addressed speculation that he has a fresh show coming to Russia after promotional ads hinted at a new venture on the horizon.
A Kremlin-backed news outlet called Russia 24 has featured promos with an edited montage of Carlson repeatedly saying "Russia," RadarOnline.com has learned.
According to translations of the logo, it reads, "TUCKER RUSSIA 24."
A BBC media monitoring expert, Francis Scarr, recently shared another image on X, formerly Twitter, of an updated logo for the supposed show with a new caption "at the weekend" added.
The ad strived to go viral, teasing, "American host is moving to another level. Here."
Scarr wrote alongside the video, "Russian state TV's rolling news channel Rossiya 24 seems to say that Tucker Carlson has landed himself a new job there (I haven't seen this reported anywhere, so don't take it as confirmed)."
Scarr later added, "Not clear at this stage whether it's just going to be his existing YouTube content with Russian dubbing or something new."
Amid the speculation, Carlson issued a brief statement to set the record straight.
"It's absurd. Come on. Did you actually believe that?" Carlson told Insider. "I'd never ever heard of the TV channel before some reporter texted me about it this morning."
The media personality had pulled in notable ratings with his show Tucker Carlson Tonight on Fox News, receiving an average of 3.1 million viewers each weeknight prior to his exit.
Carlson went on to get praised for breaking "the media matrix" with the debut of his 10-minute Twitter show following his shock firing in April.
"Fox News Media and Tucker Carlson have agreed to part ways," the network shared upon his exit. "We thank him for his service to the network as a host and prior to that as a contributor."
According to reports, other behind the scenes sources said the surprise of Carlson's departure was "like a bomb inside the network, shocking even staffers close to the ex-prime time host who had no idea this was coming."
His abrupt departure from his longtime workplace came less than one week after Fox News settled a defamation lawsuit with Dominion Voting Systems for $787.5 million, however both Fox and Dominion denied his ouster was a condition of the settlement.