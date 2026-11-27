Budowich, who served as a senior White House aide before leaving the administration in September 2025, floated the idea in a social media post after Trump praised Leavitt during an Oval Office sit-down.

Former White House deputy chief of staff Taylor Budowich asked Vice President JD Vance to help bring Karoline Leavitt back as President Donald Trump's press secretary, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Leavitt left the role to spend more time with her family.

"Karoline did such a good job. She'd be tough to beat," Trump said.

Budowich's proposal came after Trump acknowledged that Leavitt had set a high standard for her successors.

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang was reinstated on Monday after Trump and Vance intervened with the company's board of directors following his resignation earlier this month.

"Hey JD Vance, now that Jensen is back, maybe we make a run at the Karoline Leavitt comeback?! Who doesn't love a comeback!" Budowich wrote on X next to an image of the interview .

Hey @JDVance , now that Jensen is back, maybe we make a run at the @karolineleavitt comeback?! Who doesn’t love a comeback! pic.twitter.com/got90ed9TT

Despite the encouragement from Trump and his former colleague, Leavitt indicated that she has no plans to return to the administration.

"My kids need me and we are settled at home," Leavitt said, while emphasizing that she is available to support the president outside the White House.

Leavitt stepped down in August after serving as Trump's press secretary since the beginning of his second term in January 2025.

The POTUS praised her service at the time, calling her "one of the best White House Press Secretaries in the History of the Office."

Leavitt has since continued supporting Trump through his political operation and television appearances.