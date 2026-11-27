'Who Doesn't Love a Comeback?': Former Top Trump Staffer Urges Admin to Bring Back Karoline Leavitt — After Prez Says Ex-Press Sec. Would Be 'Tough to Beat'
Nov. 27 2026, Published 2:15 p.m. ET
Former White House deputy chief of staff Taylor Budowich asked Vice President JD Vance to help bring Karoline Leavitt back as President Donald Trump's press secretary, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Budowich, who served as a senior White House aide before leaving the administration in September 2025, floated the idea in a social media post after Trump praised Leavitt during an Oval Office sit-down.
Karoline Leavitt's White House Comeback?
"Hey JD Vance, now that Jensen is back, maybe we make a run at the Karoline Leavitt comeback?! Who doesn't love a comeback!" Budowich wrote on X next to an image of the interview.
Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang was reinstated on Monday after Trump and Vance intervened with the company's board of directors following his resignation earlier this month.
Budowich's proposal came after Trump acknowledged that Leavitt had set a high standard for her successors.
"Karoline did such a good job. She'd be tough to beat," Trump said.
Leavitt Responds
Despite the encouragement from Trump and his former colleague, Leavitt indicated that she has no plans to return to the administration.
"My kids need me and we are settled at home," Leavitt said, while emphasizing that she is available to support the president outside the White House.
Leavitt stepped down in August after serving as Trump's press secretary since the beginning of his second term in January 2025.
The POTUS praised her service at the time, calling her "one of the best White House Press Secretaries in the History of the Office."
Leavitt has since continued supporting Trump through his political operation and television appearances.
Trump Is His Own Spokesman
Trump also hinted he was in no rush to appoint another press secretary, saying his frequent interactions with reporters had reduced the need for a replacement.
"I have a few people that I think are good. We haven't needed it so far," Trump said.
The president also praised deputy press secretary Anna Kelly, who was present during the interview, identifying her as a potential candidate for the position.
Katie Zacharia's Short Stint as Press Secretary
The position has been vacant since Katie Zacharia's departure on Oct. 16, just five days after she began serving as Leavitt's replacement.
Zacharia's brief tenure drew scrutiny following her first White House briefing and questions about her professional and law credentials.