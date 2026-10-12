Trump 'Sets Aside Millions' From $400Million War Chest to 'Protect Son Barron From Potential Democrat Investigation'

"There's enough Trump family corruption to go around," Rep. Jamie Raskin, the top Democrat on the House Judiciary Committee, warned in an interview last month, signaling that Trump's relatives could face intense scrutiny if his party regains control of Congress.

"I don’t think we have to worry about that. We will just be dividing it up," he sneered while bragging about investigating the entire Trump clan.

One Democratic insider claimed the party's plans could drag even First Lady Melania Trump and her college student son into a political witch hunt, with neither considered off-limits in a potential congressional probe.

"Leave no stone unturned. No sacred cows for the most corrupt family in American history," the source crowed.