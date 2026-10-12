Trump 'Sets Aside Millions' From $400Million War Chest to 'Protect Son Barron From Potential Democrat Investigation'
Oct. 12 2026, Published 1:00 p.m. ET
Donald Trump is reportedly building a financial war chest to "protect" his youngest son, Barron, amid fears Democrats could seize control of Congress in November's midterm elections and unleash a sweeping investigation into the entire Trump family, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The 80-year-old commander-in-chief reportedly fears Democrats are licking their chops at the prospect of digging into the business dealings of his private 19-year-old son, dragging Barron into their investigative crosshairs.
'There's Enough Trump Family Corruption to Go Around'
"There's enough Trump family corruption to go around," Rep. Jamie Raskin, the top Democrat on the House Judiciary Committee, warned in an interview last month, signaling that Trump's relatives could face intense scrutiny if his party regains control of Congress.
"I don’t think we have to worry about that. We will just be dividing it up," he sneered while bragging about investigating the entire Trump clan.
One Democratic insider claimed the party's plans could drag even First Lady Melania Trump and her college student son into a political witch hunt, with neither considered off-limits in a potential congressional probe.
"Leave no stone unturned. No sacred cows for the most corrupt family in American history," the source crowed.
Trump Has a Super PAC Than Can Fund a Potential Legal War With Congress
Trump is reportedly preparing for an all-out legal war by earmarking a chunk of the hundreds of millions of dollars amassed by his MAGA Inc. super PAC to potentially bankroll his family's defense bills if Democrats take back Congress.
The fund was supposed to help campaigns of "candidates that I think are good, Republican candidates," the president explained in August ahead of the midterms.
According to Federal Election Commission filings, the war chest is a whopping $400million.
Trump Reportedly 'Angry' But 'Not Surprised' Over Democrats' Plans
The president is said to be "angry" but "not surprised" that Democrats are believed to be going after him and his family.
One White House official blasted Democrats, accusing left-wing candidates across the country of building their entire midterm campaigns around taking down the president rather than tackling the real problems facing voters at the local, state, and national levels.
"Democrats have nothing to run on, so they attack the president, members of his cabinet, and members of his family instead of offering real solutions to help voters," the insider told a publication, calling the rival party "embarrassing."
White House spokesperson Laura Bis told the outlet that "Democrats targeted President Trump and his family with witch hunts and hoaxes for over a decade," accusing them of "years of lies and false accusations against him and his businesses from the fake news media."
Cogressional Dems Said They 'Absolutely Want to See Barron Trump' Questioned
Arizona's Democratic Rep. Yassamin Ansari has already made it clear she's eager to drag Barron into the political crossfire, pushing for the president's youngest son to be grilled under oath and forced to turn over records detailing any possible connections to controversial right-wing brothers Andrew and Tristan Tate following their July arrests in Miami.
"I absolutely want to see Barron Trump come before Congress and answer questions about this," Ansari licked her chops at the time.
She claimed, "Barron Trump is an adult...he is somebody who is deeply involved in Trump's orbit, and this whole man-o-sphere, and he has a lot of influence, and so he needs to be held accountable."
Barron has also dipped his toes into the family's lucrative crypto empire, joining older half-brothers Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump as a co-founder of World Liberty Financial, a venture that has reportedly pumped more than $1billion into the Trump clan's already massive fortune.
But the family's cryptocurrency cash cow could soon land squarely in Democrats' crosshairs, with lawmakers eyeing the business as a prime target for congressional scrutiny after the president aggressively pushed to transform America into the "crypto capital of the world."