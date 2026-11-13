Former Trump Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt Mocked for 'Tone-Deaf' Defense of Marco Rubio's $1.2 Million Government Jet Trips

Karoline Leavitt has faced criticism after defending Secretary of State Marco Rubio over reports that his government-aircraft travel to attend his son's college football games has cost more than $1.2 million.

The former White House press secretary responded to a November 11 report by The Washington Post with a sarcastic message on X, writing, "Washington Post confirms Secretary Rubio is a great dad."

The newspaper's investigation found that Rubio had traveled to Gainesville, Florida, at least 23 times aboard government aircraft since taking office.

The flights included trips to watch his son Anthony play for the University of Florida Gators, raising questions about the expense of his personal travel and the use of government resources.

Leavitt's response prompted further criticism, with commentators questioning whether her defense addressed the financial concerns raised by the report.