Former Trump Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt Mocked for 'Tone-Deaf' Defense of Marco Rubio's $1.2 Million Government Jet Trips
Nov. 13 2026, Published 1:19 p.m. ET
Karoline Leavitt has faced criticism after defending Secretary of State Marco Rubio over reports that his government-aircraft travel to attend his son's college football games has cost more than $1.2 million.
The former White House press secretary responded to a November 11 report by The Washington Post with a sarcastic message on X, writing, "Washington Post confirms Secretary Rubio is a great dad."
The newspaper's investigation found that Rubio had traveled to Gainesville, Florida, at least 23 times aboard government aircraft since taking office.
The flights included trips to watch his son Anthony play for the University of Florida Gators, raising questions about the expense of his personal travel and the use of government resources.
Leavitt's response prompted further criticism, with commentators questioning whether her defense addressed the financial concerns raised by the report.
Washington Post Report Details 23 Flights
According to The Washington Post, Rubio attended at least 10 Gators games since becoming secretary of state, including five during the fall 2026 season. His son Anthony is a walk-on running back for the University of Florida.
The newspaper estimated the aircraft costs using hourly rates published by the Defense Department. Its calculations put the cost of 15 trips classified by the State Department as solely personal at approximately $770,600.
Another seven trips, which involved a combination of personal and official travel, added an estimated $443,900. Together, those 22 trips accounted for more than $1.2 million in government aircraft costs. The Post excluded Rubio's most recent trip from its calculation.
The report also compared the expense with commercial airfare. The average round-trip ticket between Washington and Gainesville on game days was estimated at $820, which would put the required reimbursement at approximately $18,000.
The figure could exceed $33,000 if related travel between Washington and South Florida were also considered personal.
Leavitt's Defense Sparks Mockery
Leavitt's comment quickly attracted negative reactions online, with critics arguing that highlighting Rubio's role as a father did not address the cost of his frequent trips.
The Independent reported on the backlash, describing how Leavitt was ridiculed for her response to the investigation. The criticism centered on the contrast between the expense of government-funded travel and the financial pressures faced by ordinary families trying to attend their children's college events.
Assistant Secretary of State for Global Public Affairs Dylan Johnson also pushed back against the report. He criticized its comparison with former Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, describing it as "moronic."
Johnson maintained that Rubio's travel arrangements were necessary because of the security requirements attached to his position.
Required to Use Military Aircraft
Rubio is not permitted to travel commercially because of security restrictions that also apply to the defense secretary and the directors of the FBI and CIA, according to The Washington Post.
However, officials who are required to use government aircraft for personal travel must reimburse the government an amount equivalent to an economy-class commercial ticket.
The State Department defended Rubio's arrangements, explaining that military aircraft allow him to "ensure continuity of operations, continuity of government and access to secure communications at all times."
The newspaper also spoke with government ethics experts about the arrangement. Cynthia Brown, senior ethics counsel at Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington, said the travel complied with federal rules but raised concerns about responsible spending.
Brown characterized the issue as more of an optics problem than an outright violation, while questioning whether frequent personal trips were consistent with a public official's responsibility to taxpayers.
Rubio Says He Will Continue Attending Family Events
Rubio defended his travel when questioned by The Washington Post, making clear that he intended to continue attending important occasions involving his family.
"I have and will continue to try and make it to as many events that are important to me personally and to my family as possible," he said.
Johnson also stood by the secretary of state's decision, writing on X that Rubio was "entirely unapologetic" about attending family events whenever his professional responsibilities allowed.
He specifically mentioned Anthony's football games, noting that this was his son's final year of college football.
Neither Rubio nor the State Department disclosed how much the secretary had reimbursed the government for the personal trips. The newspaper's investigation also noted that the department had declined to provide his travel and reimbursement records.