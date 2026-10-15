Trump Insists He's Not a 'Controversial Person' Like GOP Senate Candidate Ken Paxton in Rose Garden Speech

"We have a good guy," Trump argued during his speech. "Look, Ken Paxton is a guy, whether you like Ken or not. Honestly, I understand some people are controversial. I don’t happen to be a controversial person."

"But Ken is a little controversial. The one thing about him, he may have been the best attorney general in the country for many years. He was amazing," he concluded.

Critics were quick to call out the 80-year-old, as one person quipped, "Ken Paxton is so corrupt, even those endorsing him are keeping their distance."

Another user on X noted, "here are few people as vile and malevolent as Trump but Paxton is one."