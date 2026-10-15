Trump Insists He's Not a 'Controversial Person' Like GOP Senate Candidate Ken Paxton in Rose Garden Speech
Oct. 15 2026, Published 7:00 p.m. ET
Donald Trump doesn't believe he's that controversial, RadarOnline.com can confirm.
The President delivered a Rose Garden speech on Thursday, October 15, and touched on the upcoming U.S. Senate races. Trump weighed in on Abdul El-Sayed, James Talarico, Ken Paxton, and Mike Rogers.
Trump Says He's Not Controversial
"We have a good guy," Trump argued during his speech. "Look, Ken Paxton is a guy, whether you like Ken or not. Honestly, I understand some people are controversial. I don’t happen to be a controversial person."
"But Ken is a little controversial. The one thing about him, he may have been the best attorney general in the country for many years. He was amazing," he concluded.
Critics were quick to call out the 80-year-old, as one person quipped, "Ken Paxton is so corrupt, even those endorsing him are keeping their distance."
Another user on X noted, "here are few people as vile and malevolent as Trump but Paxton is one."
Trump Slams Abdul El-Sayed During Rose Garden Speech
Trump also called out Ed-Sayed and raged, "We want to keep our country away from this guy. His name is Abdul, but I think I call him Mohamed Abdul El-Sayed."
"He’s a Muslim Brotherhood guy, 100% Muslim Brotherhood guy," Trump claimed. "How about having him on the Senate Intelligence Committee?”
El-Sayed has denied having any personal or family ties to the Muslim Brotherhood.
"We’ve gotta make sure that Mike Rogers wins," Trump declared. "He’s Central Casting. Mike Rogers is great." Rogers is running against El-Sayed in Michigan's open U.S. Senate seat in November.
"He's a good man," he continued. "And he’s a person that loves our country. I don’t think this guy likes our country at all."
Trump added, "He was saying very bad things about a certain place in Michigan that is a very revered place. He hates our country. So, I hope that he’s defeated."
Trump Labels James Talarico a 'Con Man'
Trump proceeded to set his sights on the Texas U.S. Senate race and Democratic nominee James Talarico.
"The guy in Texas is a con man. Total con man. The guy gets lost for 12, 14 days and says he got the flu," he argued.
"I never heard of a flu that lasted that long," the president quipped. "But maybe he had a different kind of flu that we don't know about."
“He said bad things," he claimed. "Talked badly about Jesus, talked badly about many things. Now he says, 'I was only kidding,' or something."