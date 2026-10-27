Trump Mocked by Critics After Claiming He 'Doesn't Take Sides' — as Prez Calls Out Brazil's Controversial Election Results

Speaking to reporters before departing for a campaign rally, Trump said, "It looked like another rigged election, frankly. I didn't take sides, but it was a terrible look for the world. Elections have to be indisputable, and it looked really bad to me." He repeated that he "didn't take sides" and "didn't endorse anybody."

When asked whether he planned to do something about the result, Trump replied, "I'm not running Brazil, I'm running the USA. I like Lula. I get along with him very well, but the extension given was very strange."

He was referring to a Supreme Court decision that extended voting hours by two hours on Election Day.