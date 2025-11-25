EXCLUSIVE: Donald Trump and His MAGA Backers Savaged by World's Greatest Classical Musician in VERY Sweary On-Stage Attack
Nov. 24 2025, Published 7:40 p.m. ET
Donald Trump has come into the firing line of classical music "bad boy" Nigel Kennedy, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Mohican-topped virtuoso violinist Kennedy, 68, hit out at the Republican when he took to the stage at London's Cadogan Hall for a sold-out gig last week, and slammed Trump while refusing to hold back when it came to sharing his despair at the state of the world.
On-Stage Outburst at Cadogan Hall
He told nearly 1,000 adoring fans when introducing a piece by an immigrant musician during his Spiritual Connection tour, "I don't know if this man would have been in America if there had been today's president there."
When the crowd clapped and cheered his reference to Trump's brutal deportation policies, which have been branded fascist by critics, he added, "I don't really know what to think about all that. But people vote for these c--. It's all very strange."
His remarks will delight BBC bosses, who are being sued by Trump for up to $5billion for editing one of his most incendiary speeches ahead of the Capitol riot.
And they came hours after global outrage over the US president branding a female journalist "piggy" aboard Air Force One.
Trump has also been slammed for recently jumping to the defense of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman at the White House when he was asked by a different female reporter about the killing of Jamal Khashoggi.
Musical Style and Snobbery
Kennedy made other comments during his rip-roaring set, which saw the Jimi Hendrix-obsessed maestro play rock on an electric violin, as well as classical music and a rendition of Ryuichi Sakamoto's theme tune to the David Bowie war movie Merry Christmas, Mr Lawrence.
Despite being a darling of the classical world, he constantly made light of high-minded music snobbery, dubbing renowned music college, the Conservatoire de Paris, the "Paris Conservatoire of Mediocrity" during his set.
He also hung an Aston Villa football team scarf on a grand piano behind him for the entire gig, and hit out at the team's fiddly playing style.
When one of his fans also waved a Lions scarf from a balcony at him, Nigel whirled his own around and hurled it on the ground.
He then moaned: "We're not bad – but I'm not into all this tippy-tappy stuff… get right in there, in an old English way."
Kennedy also praised Brits, saying, "We are the most self-effacing mother------ on the planet." And after touring around the world, he added about returning to London, "It's nice to be back in a place where people understand what I'm on about."
Kennedy's Health Scare and Personal Life
Before the interval, Kennedy encouraged the audience to go and get boozed up to fight the chilly weather outside. The fiddler, who has admitted to getting high on weed, said, "I'm thinking of your health, so drink to each other as we get into this colder weather, and we're getting dehydrated."
He laughed as he saw an "exodus" to the bar and told the front row they had "no chance" getting drinks by the time they would get out to make the queue.
Kennedy then applauded punters who brought their drinks back into the auditorium, after fist-bumping his band throughout the gig and audience members in the front row.
The gig marks a huge return to form for the virtuoso, who suffered partial deafness for three months after having his third Covid jab in 2021.
He sported gold trainers and colorful tops throughout the show, a year after admitting his hearing loss left him in no condition to play concerts as he found himself going out of tune.
Kennedy – who has performed with the likes of Paul McCartney, The Who, and Led Zeppelin – even feared he might never play professionally again when he was hit by the illness.
He said last year: "I wasn't in a fit state to play concerts. I didn't want to play with colleagues while I was playing out of tune."
EXCLUSIVE: Eddie Murphy's 'Howard Hughes-Style Germaphobia' Was 'Totally Whitewashed From New Documentary on His Life and Career' — 'He's Not Normal!'
Son Jailed in Drug Ring as Kennedy Retreats to Life Abroad
Kennedy now has three homes in north London, Poland, and Malvern, Worcestershire, and mainly lives in the Polish countryside just outside Krakow with his artist wife Agnieszka.
He joked during his London gig his ponytail-wearing guitar player "looks like my wife from behind," adding, "One wife is enough, especially if she's like my wife… (but) it's meant as a compliment."
His 1989 recording of Vivaldi's Four Seasons sold more than three million copies, making it the best-selling classical recording ever and sending him to the upper echelons of the classical music world. Kennedy suffered more pain this year when his only son, Sark Yves Amadeus Kennedy, 25, was banged up for more than five years for county lines drug dealing.
Sark was found to be a vital part of a multi-million-pound gang which flooded South Worcestershire with 55 pounds of cocaine, sent from Birmingham in the U.K., and was among 16 men and women jailed for a total of 96 years after a four-year police hunt.
Kennedy has previously admitted he loves partying and has said when quizzed by a reporter about whether he still dabbles in class-A drugs: "I think you should never say no to anything, because that's just, like, completely limitative."