EXCLUSIVE: Donald Trump and His MAGA Backers Savaged by World's Greatest Classical Musician in VERY Sweary On-Stage Attack

He told nearly 1,000 adoring fans when introducing a piece by an immigrant musician during his Spiritual Connection tour, "I don't know if this man would have been in America if there had been today's president there."

When the crowd clapped and cheered his reference to Trump's brutal deportation policies, which have been branded fascist by critics, he added, "I don't really know what to think about all that. But people vote for these c--. It's all very strange."

His remarks will delight BBC bosses, who are being sued by Trump for up to $5billion for editing one of his most incendiary speeches ahead of the Capitol riot.

And they came hours after global outrage over the US president branding a female journalist "piggy" aboard Air Force One.

Trump has also been slammed for recently jumping to the defense of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman at the White House when he was asked by a different female reporter about the killing of Jamal Khashoggi.