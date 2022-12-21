Your tip
BREAKING NEWS
President Trump Left 'Shockingly Gracious' Letter To Successor Joe Biden Before Leaving Oval Office, Bombshell Book Claims

trump left shockingly gracious letter joe biden book pp
Source: ZUMAPRESS.com / MEGA; Chris Kleponis - Pool via CNP / MEGA
By:

Dec. 21 2022, Published 2:00 p.m. ET

Former President Trump left successor Joe Biden a "shockingly gracious" letter before leaving the Oval Office, an excerpt from an explosive new book revealed.

RadarOnline.com has learned that Biden was taken aback by the move and Trump's choice to follow at least one tradition carried out by several of his predecessors.

trump left shockingly gracious letter joe biden book
Source: Chris Kleponis - Pool via CNP / MEGA

Biden also described it as "very generous," according to political author Chris Whipple's forthcoming The Fight of His Life: Inside Joe Biden's White House.

#46 first revealed in January 2021 that Trump had left him a letter.

Trump's show of support has come as a surprise to many considering he skipped out on Biden's inauguration and refused to concede the election while doubling down on claims of widespread voter fraud.

"The president wrote a very generous letter," Biden told reporters at the time. "Because it was private, I will not talk about it until I talk to him, but it was generous."

Trump later hinted at what he wrote in the letter, revealing he wished Biden success.

"Basically I wished him luck, and you know, it was a couple of pages long, and it was from the heart. Because I want to see him do well," Trump said while sharing some of the contents during an episode of The Truth with Lisa Boothe in March 2021.

trump left shockingly gracious letter joe biden book
Source: Samuel Corum - Pool via CNP / MEGA
White House spokesperson Robyn Patterson has since addressed the book written by Whipple and other claims made within its pages to Politico.

"We respect that there will be no shortage of books written about the administration containing a wide variety of claims," said Patterson. "We don't plan to engage in confirmations or denials when it comes to the specifics of those claims. The author did not give us a chance to verify the materials that are attributed here."

trump left shockingly gracious letter joe biden book
Source: MEGA
The excerpts from Whipple's shocking book come after RadarOnline.com confirmed the January 6 House Select Committee sent referrals to the Justice Department recommending former president Trump be criminally prosecuted.

As soon as today, the committee is expected to release a lengthy report that lays out the findings of its 18-month-long investigation into the 2021 Capitol riots.

