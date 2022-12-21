President Trump Left 'Shockingly Gracious' Letter To Successor Joe Biden Before Leaving Oval Office, Bombshell Book Claims

"The president wrote a very generous letter," Biden told reporters at the time. "Because it was private, I will not talk about it until I talk to him, but it was generous."

Trump later hinted at what he wrote in the letter, revealing he wished Biden success.

"Basically I wished him luck, and you know, it was a couple of pages long, and it was from the heart. Because I want to see him do well," Trump said while sharing some of the contents during an episode of The Truth with Lisa Boothe in March 2021.