Trump Lawyer Eric Herschmann Claims He Wrote The Handwritten Note To President On Jan. 6, Not WH Aide Cassidy Hutchinson

Eric Herschmann, one of Donald Trump’s former lawyers, claimed he was the one who wrote a handwritten note to the former president on January 6, not Cassidy Hutchinson, Radar has learned.

The shocking development came one day after Hutchinson – who served as ex-Chief of Staff Mark Meadows’ top aide on January 6 – appeared as a surprise witness on Tuesday during a last-minute hearing before the House select committee investigating the Capitol riots and Trump’s alleged role therein.