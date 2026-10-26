Trump Admits 'He's Fallen In Love With a Man' During Rally Speech — After Making Eyebrow-Raising Comments About Male Bodies

The comments followed a series of remarks about Ohio Sen. Jon Husted’s appearance.

At an October 12 rally in Youngstown, Trump said he examined Husted after learning of his college football background, "I don't do this with men very often. I started examining his body, because I didn't know he was a great athlete. And I looked, and I watched up and down. I looked at his a--. And then I looked at his hands. Look at his hands. He's got these, like, claws."

At a later event he expanded, "But I looked at his a-- and then I looked at his legs, I said his a--, 's---, it's like a pile of muscle,' And then I looked at his legs, and I said, 'man, his feet are big,' then I looked at his shoulders, and I tapped him on the shoulder, and it actually hurt my hand. It was like a piece of steel. I said, 'This guy's a monster.'"

At an October 16 Georgia rally, Trump compared Democratic Sen. Jon Ossoff unfavorably to Republican Mike Collins, saying of Ossoff, "I don't think he’s a good-looking man. I actually think Mike Collins is a good-looking man – and he’s all man. He’s all man. I'm not sure about Ossoff.”

At a previous event, the politician also referred to supporters as "big, strong, handsome Oklahoma studs."