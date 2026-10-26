Trump Admits 'He's Fallen In Love With a Man' During Rally Speech — After Making Eyebrow-Raising Comments About Male Bodies
Oct. 26 2026, Published 6:30 p.m. ET
President Donald Trump told a South Carolina crowd he had "fallen in love" with Sen. Tim Scott, continuing a recent pattern of unusually detailed comments about male politicians' bodies.
Speaking at an October 21 rally at T. Ed Garrison Arena in Pendleton, Trump praised the South Carolina Republican.
'As Much as I Can Fall in Love with a Man'
"And then you have a certain senator that I happen to… as much as I can fall in love with a man, which isn't that much… I fall in love with him, and his name happens to be Tim Scott," the president said.
The 80-year-old added that Scott "made a great speech" and that he had watched it on the way in.
Scott delivered an energetic address of his own, asking the crowd, "Let me ask you one more time, is Greenville Trump country?"
Trump's Love For the Male Physique
The comments followed a series of remarks about Ohio Sen. Jon Husted’s appearance.
At an October 12 rally in Youngstown, Trump said he examined Husted after learning of his college football background, "I don't do this with men very often. I started examining his body, because I didn't know he was a great athlete. And I looked, and I watched up and down. I looked at his a--. And then I looked at his hands. Look at his hands. He's got these, like, claws."
At a later event he expanded, "But I looked at his a-- and then I looked at his legs, I said his a--, 's---, it's like a pile of muscle,' And then I looked at his legs, and I said, 'man, his feet are big,' then I looked at his shoulders, and I tapped him on the shoulder, and it actually hurt my hand. It was like a piece of steel. I said, 'This guy's a monster.'"
At an October 16 Georgia rally, Trump compared Democratic Sen. Jon Ossoff unfavorably to Republican Mike Collins, saying of Ossoff, "I don't think he’s a good-looking man. I actually think Mike Collins is a good-looking man – and he’s all man. He’s all man. I'm not sure about Ossoff.”
At a previous event, the politician also referred to supporters as "big, strong, handsome Oklahoma studs."
The Daily Show's Ronny Chieng Goes Off on Trump
On The Daily Show, Ronny Chieng mocked the president's remarks, joking that Trump "is doing this at every rally now."
He compared the declaration of affection for Scott to "when a frog becomes friends with a turtle – but g-y,” and contrasted Trump’s detailed physical descriptions of other men with milder praise for Scott’s personality.
Tim Scott's Long History With Trump
Scott once publicly challenged Trump over the 2017 Charlottesville remarks. In a 2024 interview with The Root, he described a private White House meeting in which he explained the impact on Black Americans and his family's history under slavery and Jim Crow.
Scott said Trump asked, "Can you help me help those I've offended?"
The two later worked together on initiatives including Opportunity Zones. Scott has since become a prominent Trump supporter.