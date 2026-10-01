Donald Trump Begs Staffers 'I'd Like to Go Home' in Hot Mic Moment — After Claims He's the 'Hardest Working President'

After posing with the trophy, Trump could be heard speaking to the players – although much of the conversation was inaudible – and he appears to tell U.S. captain Brandt Snedeker, "You're going to go down in history."

He then turned away and seemed to say, "I'd like to go home," as players stepped away from him.

The clip has since circulated on social media, with one user, @DonkMedia, commenting: "If this was Joe Biden it would be on a loop already on Fox News."

Trump had earlier been introduced by PGA Tour CEO Brian Rolap on the first tee and told the crowd: "You know the fake news media will say I got a very bad reception."