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Home > Politics > Donald Trump

Donald Trump Begs Staffers 'I'd Like to Go Home' in Hot Mic Moment — After Claims He's the 'Hardest Working President'

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Source: MEGA

Trump apparently sleeps '2 hours a day,' according to a senator.

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Oct. 1 2026, Published 7:00 p.m. ET

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Donald Trump has been caught muttering to staffers he’s like to go home in an embarrassing hot mic moment, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The president, 80, made the comment during the U.S. team's Presidents Cup victory celebration on September 27, in North Carolina.

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Sparking Comparisons With Joe Biden

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Source: MEGA

The president's health concerns are growing.

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After posing with the trophy, Trump could be heard speaking to the players – although much of the conversation was inaudible – and he appears to tell U.S. captain Brandt Snedeker, "You're going to go down in history."

He then turned away and seemed to say, "I'd like to go home," as players stepped away from him.

The clip has since circulated on social media, with one user, @DonkMedia, commenting: "If this was Joe Biden it would be on a loop already on Fox News."

Trump had earlier been introduced by PGA Tour CEO Brian Rolap on the first tee and told the crowd: "You know the fake news media will say I got a very bad reception."

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Trump's Early Return to White House

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Source: MEGA

The president got his wish and arrived back at White House at 9:30pm.

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He added that Rolapp had asked him for a short speech, but he didn't have "the courage" to give one, quipping: "These people want to see golf. They don't want to hear speeches."

Trump arrived back at the White House just after 9:30 p.m., calling it a "tremendous day" and again congratulating Snedeker before declining to take questions.

But the president’s apparent remark about wanting to "go home" certainly jars with recent claims made by Sen. Tommy Tuberville that Trump is the hardest worker ever to occupy the presidency.

Tuberville, a first-term senator who is running for governor of Alabama this year, appeared on a recent edition of Kudlow on Fox Business, where he gushed over Trump's record.

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Trump 'Sleeps 2 Hours A Day'

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Source: MEGA

Sen. Tommy Tuberville praised Trump's work ethic.

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The senator chalked up Trump's accomplishments to a dogged work ethic, saying: "We got the hardest-working president ever, ever. He's not getting a lot of help from Congress either, the House or the Senate. Republicans either. We've done a little bit here.

"We should've done another reconciliation [bill] on healthcare before the first of the year.

"We didn't do it for some reason. We have another one we can do. All it takes is a little bit of work, but President Trump sleeps about two hours a day. He's bound and determined not to just take care of the people, the taxpayers here, but, as I said, the rest of the hemisphere."

Trump’s unusual posture has also sparked fresh health concerns.

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Trump's posture has also raised alarm.

Social media users pointed out his top-heavy appearance and seemingly thin legs and knees that appeared awkwardly bent at a September 29 press conference outside the White House.

Trump was speaking to reporters following a White House luncheon with technology executives about artificial intelligence, but his critics were focused on something else.

"Look at Donald Trump’s legs on the bottom while having a Press Conference at the White House. Something is wrong with his legs," one user said on X.

"What's wrong with his legs now? Is he able to make a stance like that wearing an exoskeleton?" another asked.

Others suggested he might be wearing a brace or support device, and that "something was wrong."

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