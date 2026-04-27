EXCLUSIVE: Radar Reveals Bizarre 'Bullet Hell' Online Game Developed by White House Correspondents' Dinner Shooting Suspect Cole Tomas Allen

Authorities say Allen rushed security and discharged a weapon, injuring a Secret Service agent, before being subdued.

Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche said investigators believe Allen may have been targeting members of the Trump administration and the event was axed as guests were evacuated by armed minders.

As investigators piece together a motive, attention has turned to Allen's parallel life as an educator and independent game developer.

A 2017 graduate of the California Institute of Technology, Allen later earned a master's degree in computer science in 2025 while working as a teacher.

Alongside his academic career, RadarOnline.com can reveal he developed a game titled Bohrdom, released via the gaming platform Steam.

According to the game's description, Bohrdom is framed as "a skill-based" but "non-violent asymmetrical fighting game loosely derived from a chemistry model that is itself loosely based on reality."