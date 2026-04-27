EXCLUSIVE: Radar Reveals Bizarre 'Bullet Hell' Online Game Developed by White House Correspondents' Dinner Shooting Suspect Cole Tomas Allen
April 27 2026, Published 2:38 p.m. ET
Suspected White House Correspondents' Dinner shooter Cole Tomas Allen created a bizarre science-inspired fighting game before his attempted Donald Trump assassination, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Allen, 31, a California native from Torrance, is accused of storming the high-profile Washington, D.C. event on Saturday evening, where President Donald Trump, 79, and first lady Melania Trump, 56, were in attendance.
Suspect Detached From School Career
Authorities say Allen rushed security and discharged a weapon, injuring a Secret Service agent, before being subdued.
Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche said investigators believe Allen may have been targeting members of the Trump administration and the event was axed as guests were evacuated by armed minders.
As investigators piece together a motive, attention has turned to Allen's parallel life as an educator and independent game developer.
A 2017 graduate of the California Institute of Technology, Allen later earned a master's degree in computer science in 2025 while working as a teacher.
Alongside his academic career, RadarOnline.com can reveal he developed a game titled Bohrdom, released via the gaming platform Steam.
According to the game's description, Bohrdom is framed as "a skill-based" but "non-violent asymmetrical fighting game loosely derived from a chemistry model that is itself loosely based on reality."
Game Mechanics Under Investigation
The description continues: "Alternatively, think of it as a hybrid of a bullet hell and a racing game, with the inclusion of self-propelled pinballs."
Sources familiar with the investigation into Cole's alleged assassination attempt said the project has drawn scrutiny due to its unusual mechanics and conceptual framing.
One source said: "Investigators feel the game reflects a highly technical and abstract mindset – it is not violent in itself, but it demonstrates how he approached systems, control, and pressure."
The game's design splits gameplay into contrasting modes.
In one, described as "High-Speed, Low-Stress: Electron," players must navigate physics-driven movement, where "electrons are accelerated towards desired positions by firing Photons in the opposite direction."
Another mode, "High-Stress, Low-Speed: Nucleus," requires players to manage multiple moving elements and "keeping electrons from escaping the current atom" while multitasking under pressure.
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A source close to the inquiry into the attempted dinner massacre said: "What stands out is the emphasis on control and containment. That does not imply intent, but it does provide insight into how Cole conceptualized complex systems."
Authorities have also examined a manifesto allegedly sent by Allen to family members before the attack.
Trump described the writings as the work of a "sick" person in a post-incident interview, while law enforcement sources indicated the document contained grievances against political and religious institutions.
Neighbors in Torrance described Allen as quiet and polite.
One resident said about his family: "We see them every day and we just say hi and they're very nice. They're peaceful people, they don't make any noise and when they see you they say hi."
Investigators believe Allen traveled cross-country by train before arriving in Washington and may have been staying at the hotel where the event was held.
Police confirmed he was armed with multiple weapons and had no prior criminal record.
His charges include the use of a firearm during a crime of violence and assault on a federal officer.
If convicted, he could face up to 15 years in prison.
The president of the Asian American Civic Trust, Dylan Wakayama, has described Allen – who taught students who were members of the organization – as "very intelligent, proficient in biology, mathematics and science. They thought he was on the nicer, quiet side."