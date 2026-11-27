Trump Ally James Comer Claims Ilhan Omar Could Face Indictment Amid Federal Scrutiny of Fraud Allegations: 'They've Got Her on Two Fronts'
Nov. 27 2026, Published 2:46 p.m. ET
House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer believes Rep. Ilhan Omar could face criminal charges as federal investigators reportedly examine allegations involving her family's immigration history and finances. RadarOnline.com reports.
The Kentucky Republican predicted an appearance on Newsmax's Finnerty on Wednesday, November 25, claiming investigators were pursuing allegations on two separate fronts.
Omar has not been charged with a crime and has denied wrongdoing. Comer, however, suggested the investigation could result in an indictment.
"I think an indictment's coming," he said.
Comer Cites Immigration and Welfare Allegations
Comer claimed the investigation involves alleged immigration fraud as well as possible welfare and Medicaid fraud. He pointed to the Justice Department and the Department of Homeland Security as the agencies involved in examining the immigration allegations.
"If she's lied on her age, if she's lied on her name, if she's lied to get her brother and other family members in, if she's lied to defraud the government in welfare and in Medicaid, then she should be held accountable," Comer said.
The chairman did not present evidence supporting those accusations during the interview or establish that federal prosecutors were preparing charges.
Claims concerning Omar's former marriage and whether she married a relative to help someone circumvent immigration laws have circulated among her conservative critics. The Minnesota Democrat has repeatedly rejected those allegations.
Federal Probe Reportedly Examines Family Immigration Records
The federal investigation intensified on October 12, when Homeland Security Investigations agents searched Omar's Washington, D.C., home under a court-authorized warrant.
According to the Associated Press and Reuters, investigators are examining potential fraud involving immigration documents completed by Omar's late father when she was a child. Several of her relatives also reportedly received grand jury subpoenas.
Newly unsealed court filings, made public on November 24, revealed that the judge who authorized the search had raised constitutional concerns about searching a sitting member of Congress' private residence.
The judge ultimately approved the warrant but required safeguards to protect potentially privileged congressional material. Much of the released paperwork remains redacted, and a 67-page supporting affidavit remains sealed. The filings did not establish that Omar had committed a crime.
Omar Denies Wrongdoing and Calls Probe Political
Omar and her attorneys have rejected the allegations, with the congresswoman describing the investigation as politically motivated.
She has also accused the Trump administration of using federal law enforcement to target political opponents. Trump, meanwhile, denied involvement in the search and said the matter was being handled by the Justice Department.
During an October interview with MS NOW, Omar said she was confident she had done nothing wrong. She also revealed that investigators spent four to five hours searching her property and took 17 items, including phones and notebooks.
The congresswoman subsequently announced plans to leave the Washington residence, explaining that the attention surrounding the search and safety concerns had made it difficult for her to remain there.
Attorney General Todd Blanche declined to discuss whether Omar might eventually face charges, according to the supplied report.
Comer Calls for Omar to Leave Committee Posts
Comer has also argued that Omar should step away from her House committee assignments while the investigation continues. He pointed to former Rep. George Santos as an example of a lawmaker who faced scrutiny over allegations of misconduct.
House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries has challenged the Oversight Committee's examination of the welfare allegations, arguing that such matters should be handled by the House Ethics Committee.
Despite the controversy, Omar secured another term representing Minnesota's 5th Congressional District in the November 3 midterm elections. She won approximately 76.5% of the vote.
Born in Somalia, Omar arrived in the United States with her family after they fled the country's civil war. The family received asylum, and she became a naturalized U.S. citizen in 2000.
She has continued to deny the allegations surrounding her immigration history, while federal investigators have yet to announce criminal charges.