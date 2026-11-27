Omar has not been charged with a crime and has denied wrongdoing. Comer, however, suggested the investigation could result in an indictment.

The Kentucky Republican predicted an appearance on Newsmax's Finnerty on Wednesday, November 25, claiming investigators were pursuing allegations on two separate fronts.

Comer claimed the investigation involves alleged immigration fraud as well as possible welfare and Medicaid fraud. He pointed to the Justice Department and the Department of Homeland Security as the agencies involved in examining the immigration allegations.

"If she's lied on her age, if she's lied on her name, if she's lied to get her brother and other family members in, if she's lied to defraud the government in welfare and in Medicaid, then she should be held accountable," Comer said.

The chairman did not present evidence supporting those accusations during the interview or establish that federal prosecutors were preparing charges.

Claims concerning Omar's former marriage and whether she married a relative to help someone circumvent immigration laws have circulated among her conservative critics. The Minnesota Democrat has repeatedly rejected those allegations.