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Home > Politics > Donald Trump

'He's Got Nothing to Lose': Trump Advised by Disgraced Election Clerk to Seize Ballots as Republicans Looking at 'Nightmare' Midterms

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Source: MEGA

Trump's team did not confirm the meeting with Tina Peters.

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Oct. 8 2026, Published 2:30 p.m. ET

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President Donald Trump, who previously expressed doubts about election results, was advised by Tina Peters, a convicted former Colorado election clerk, to seize ballots and perform a hand recount, RadarOnline.com has learned.

MAGA Republicans' concern as the midterm elections grow near has increased, with some suggesting the midterms could be a bloodbath.

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Donald Trump Advised to Recount Ballots by Hand

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Source: MEGA

Former Justice Department official Ed Martin confirmed the meeting when the White House wouldn't.

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Trump reportedly met with Peters on Monday, October 5, per former Justice Department official Ed Martin.

He told conservative network Real America's Voice, "And so when Tina Peters, you know, famous Colorado clerk, was in the Oval Office today, just two hours ago, talking about this question, the president's taking it seriously. If the Congress won't pass the SAVE America Act, and they won't, then the president's gonna have to do what he's gonna do."

Martin, Trump's former pardon attorney, added, "And it is not a local issue when it's national security, and it's clearly national security."

However, the president's team did not confirm the meeting. Spokesperson Lauren Bis said in a statement the White House does "not comment on private meetings that may or may not have happened."

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Tina Peters' Offered Commutation on Sentence

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Source: MEGA

Tina Peters apologized for her mistakes after she was cleared to leave prison.

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Peters worked as a Mesa County clerk and was convicted in 2024 of multiple felonies after having a hand in a security breach of election equipment.

Peters was released in June 2026 after her sentence was shortened by Governor Jared Polis.

In a statement after her commutation letter was delivered, Polis said, “I made mistakes, and for those I am sorry. Five years ago I misled the Secretary of State when allowing a person to gain access to county voting equipment. That was wrong. I have learned and grown during my time in prison, and going forward I will make sure that my actions always follow the law, and I will avoid the mistakes of the past.”

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Tina Peters' Attorney Backs Plan

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Source: Untamed Nation

Peters' attorney, Peter Ticktin, hinted toward concerns of a 'civil war.'

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Peters' attorney, Peter Ticktin, backed the clerk's alleged plan, believing the likelihood of an administrative intervention was high.

He told Colorado podcaster Joe Oltmann, "In the event that we have this kind of a disaster and everything goes wrong, and the vote is crazy, and the senatorial races put enough there to remove the president and the vice president, if that nightmare should come true, Donald Trump is not going to relinquish control again."

Due to the country's high tension, Ticktin concluded Trump "has nothing to lose," indicating the same goes for the country at large. He suggested a civil war might be on the horizon, and he'd rather "it'd be marching off with our side and all of the armaments."

Despite Ticktin's supportive position of Peters alleged beliefs, his publicist claimed he was not allowed to divulge further about any potential meeting with the president.

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'There Are Targets'

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A photo of Joe Oltmann
Source: Untamed Nation

Joe Oltmann is known for his conservative slant.

During the conversation with Peters' attorney, podcaster Oltmann offered his support for the plan. Oltmann previously stated, "Violence is going to be necessary" and "There are targets."

Oltmann is known for calling for the execution of Colorado's top Democrats.

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