'He's Got Nothing to Lose': Trump Advised by Disgraced Election Clerk to Seize Ballots as Republicans Looking at 'Nightmare' Midterms

Trump reportedly met with Peters on Monday, October 5, per former Justice Department official Ed Martin.

He told conservative network Real America's Voice, "And so when Tina Peters, you know, famous Colorado clerk, was in the Oval Office today, just two hours ago, talking about this question, the president's taking it seriously. If the Congress won't pass the SAVE America Act, and they won't, then the president's gonna have to do what he's gonna do."

Martin, Trump's former pardon attorney, added, "And it is not a local issue when it's national security, and it's clearly national security."

However, the president's team did not confirm the meeting. Spokesperson Lauren Bis said in a statement the White House does "not comment on private meetings that may or may not have happened."