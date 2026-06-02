Marjorie Taylor Greene Accused of 'Perpetuating the Big Lie' as She's Ripped for Praising Tina Peters Following Her Prison Release

Following her release from Colorado's La Vista Correctional Facility, Peters hopped on Steve Bannon's podcast and once again suggested there will be "cheating" done in future elections.

"I see these elections that are taking place in real time: the Mamdanis, the Virginia governor – Spanberger – and then what’s going on in California, Texas, and Maine – just all over the country,” Peters told Bannon on Monday, June 1. "And I know that the Democrats are going to cheat, and no one's really addressing the problem that I spent my time in prison as retribution for, and that was exposing the election machines that allow the votes to be flipped."

Greene was quick to respond to a clip of Peters' interview on X and praised, "Congratulations to @realtinapeters! It's great to see her out of prison. She looks great!"

However, not everyone was on board with Greene, as they accused the former MAGA loyalist of agreeing with Peters' take.