Marjorie Taylor Greene Accused of 'Perpetuating the Big Lie' as She's Ripped for Praising Tina Peters Following Her Prison Release
June 2 2026, Published 4:30 p.m. ET
Marjorie Taylor Greene is now being accused of "perpetuating the big lie," RadarOnline.com can reveal, after praising Tina Peters just hours after the former elections clerk was released from prison.
Peters was previously convicted of multiple charges related to security breaches of Colorado's 2020 presidential election results, but it appears time behind bars has not changed her mindset.
'The Democrats Are Going to Cheat'
Following her release from Colorado's La Vista Correctional Facility, Peters hopped on Steve Bannon's podcast and once again suggested there will be "cheating" done in future elections.
"I see these elections that are taking place in real time: the Mamdanis, the Virginia governor – Spanberger – and then what’s going on in California, Texas, and Maine – just all over the country,” Peters told Bannon on Monday, June 1. "And I know that the Democrats are going to cheat, and no one's really addressing the problem that I spent my time in prison as retribution for, and that was exposing the election machines that allow the votes to be flipped."
Greene was quick to respond to a clip of Peters' interview on X and praised, "Congratulations to @realtinapeters! It's great to see her out of prison. She looks great!"
However, not everyone was on board with Greene, as they accused the former MAGA loyalist of agreeing with Peters' take.
Critics Go Off on Marjorie Taylor Greene Over Praise
"She interfered in an election, Karen. Nobody should celebrate this treasonous wench," one person raged, as another added, "Stop perpetuating the big lie, cultist."
A user noted, "She clearly didn’t learn a thing from her time being locked up. No wonder recidivism is so high."
"You haven't changed one f--king bit. It's still just a MAGA grift to you. This lady broke the law, was tried and convicted, and you all cheer this release. So if a Dem f--ks with voting machines, you going to the mat to defend them?"
In 2024, Peters was convicted of attempting to influence a public servant, conspiracy to commit criminal impersonation, and violation of duty in Mesa County. She had allowed an outside computer expert, an associate of My Pillow CEO Mike Lindell, to access the county's Dominion Voting Systems computer server, as it had been updated in 2021.
Lindell is also known for being a vocal supporter of President Trump.
Tina Peters Has Prison Sentence Commuted
Peters, now 70, was sentenced to nine years behind bars. However, in May, Democratic Gov. Jared Polis commuted her sentence following campaign pressure from Trump.
While Polis agreed Peters deserved to rot behind bars for some time, he explained, "However, this is an extremely unusual and lengthy sentence for a first-time offender who committed nonviolent crimes."
The governor added that Peters' application "demonstrates taking responsibility for your crimes, and a commitment to follow the law going forward."
Following her release, Peters responded in a statement, "Five years ago, I misled the Secretary of State when allowing a person to gain access to county voting equipment. That was wrong. I have learned and grown during my time in prison, and going forward, I will make sure that my actions always follow the law, and I will avoid the mistakes of the past."
Before commuting her sentence, Polis was torn apart by Trump, as the president labeled him a "Scumbag Governor," and even uninvited Polis from a White House meeting with other governors over the controversial case. But while Trump and Peters seem to now be happy over Polis' latest decision, others are not.
"Gov. Polis is bending the knee to the same political voices and conspiracy theories that are undermining belief in our democratic institutions," Matt Crane, the executive director of the Colorado County Clerks Association, said.
He added, "This is now Gov. Polis' legacy. He will not be able to run from it."