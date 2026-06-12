EXCLUSIVE: Trump's 80th Birthday Cash-In — Prez Planning 'Cash Bonanza' Presidential Exit With String of Ultimate Big-Money Deals
June 12 2026, Updated 9:00 a.m. ET
Donald Trump is facing fresh accusations he is preparing a lucrative post-presidency windfall after critics told RadarOnline.com a planned cryptocurrency prediction platform linked to his family's media business is part of a wider effort to cash in before he leaves office and celebrates his 80th birthday.
The president – who is set to hit the milestone on June 14 – is at the center of a growing debate over ethics, political influence, and private business interests after Trump Media & Technology Group, the parent company of Truth Social and majority-owned by Trump and his family, unveiled plans for Truth Predict.
'A Threat to Democracy Itself'
The platform, being launched through a partnership with an affiliate of Crypto.com, would allow users to place cryptocurrency-backed wagers on political contests, sporting events, and economic developments.
The proposal arrives as prediction markets enjoy rapid growth following the 2024 election and as Trump approaches his 80th amid speculation about the financial legacy he intends to leave behind when his second term ends.
One critic familiar with the latest backlash against him said, "Trump is effectively turning the presidency into a casino floor that allows only him and his cronies to win. If his political gambling platform launches, it will give him and his family the power to cash in on every policy move he makes. It is unreal that a president of the United States is proposing this – it is the type of thing you would not even get in a tinpot dictatorship."
The source added: "Proposing a platform where people can gamble on politics is a threat to democracy itself."
Term To Be Cash Bonanza
Another source close to the debate said the venture represented only one part of a broader effort to generate revenue from Trump's political profile.
The insider added, "Critics see this betting venture as just one way Trump wants to milk the presidency for cash before his second term ends. Whether it is media projects, licensing opportunities, or crypto ventures, they believe there is a strategy to maximize the value of the Trump brand while he remains the most powerful political figure in the country. He is essentially planning to use his second term as a cash bonanza, no matter the cost to society, the world, democracy, or decent behavior."
An online gambling industry insider echoed concerns about potential conflicts around the betting platform concept.
The source said: "The concern is not just about crypto or prediction markets – it is that the same people shaping policy are positioned to profit from the outcome."
Truth Predict Defended
Supporters of prediction markets argue they provide useful information and can offer a more accurate picture of public sentiment than traditional polling. Interest surged during the 2024 presidential election, helping propel companies such as Polymarket and Kalshi to multibillion-dollar valuations.
Devin Nunes, chief executive of Trump Media & Technology Group and a former Republican congressman, defended the initiative.
He said: "With Truth Predict, we're democratizing information and empowering everyday Americans to harness the wisdom of the crowd, turning free speech into actionable foresight."
FBI Raids And Crypto Shift
The proposal enters an already controversial sector. Polymarket withdrew from the United States in 2022 following a settlement with the Commodity Futures Trading Commission.
In November 2024, the home of Polymarket chief executive Shayne Coplan was searched by the FBI during a Department of Justice investigation into whether the company had continued accepting bets from US users.
Coplan was never arrested or charged.
The regulatory environment shifted after Trump returned to the White House in January. Bloomberg has reported federal prosecutors had ended their investigation into Polymarket without filing charges.
Zach Hamilton, founder of crypto startup Sarcophagus, said: "If you had to point to one reason (crypto prediction markets) are able to come back to the US, you have to point to the Trump administration. Donald Trump. I mean, that's it."
The Trump family's links to the sector have also attracted scrutiny after Donald Trump Jr. joined Polymarket's advisory board following an investment by venture capital firm 1789 Capital, where he is a partner.
A White House spokesperson rejected conflict-of-interest concerns and said: "Neither the president nor his family has ever engaged, or will ever engage, in conflicts of interest."