EXCLUSIVE: Trump's 80th Birthday Cash-In — Prez Planning 'Cash Bonanza' Presidential Exit With String of Ultimate Big-Money Deals

The platform, being launched through a partnership with an affiliate of Crypto.com, would allow users to place cryptocurrency-backed wagers on political contests, sporting events, and economic developments.

The proposal arrives as prediction markets enjoy rapid growth following the 2024 election and as Trump approaches his 80th amid speculation about the financial legacy he intends to leave behind when his second term ends.

One critic familiar with the latest backlash against him said, "Trump is effectively turning the presidency into a casino floor that allows only him and his cronies to win. If his political gambling platform launches, it will give him and his family the power to cash in on every policy move he makes. It is unreal that a president of the United States is proposing this – it is the type of thing you would not even get in a tinpot dictatorship."

The source added: "Proposing a platform where people can gamble on politics is a threat to democracy itself."