'The Look Of Guilt': Fans Believe Tristan Thompson Thought His Paternity Scandal Was EXPOSED In This Viral 'Kardashians' Scene
Playing it cool? Fans think Tristan Thompson was trying to keep a brave face while secretly terrified about getting caught for his paternity scandal with Maralee Nichols in a viral scene from The Kardashians.
"Khloé, look at this," Kim Kardashian told her sister in the scene, preparing to show her something on son Saint's tablet during the Wednesday premiere episode.
"What? Let me see," Khloé, 37, responded as Kim, 41, continued, "I feel like you're the only one that would understand."
Thompson, 31, could be seen glancing back and forth from the mystery of it all while still seated at the table. "BYEEE. He was deffo like oh s--ttt here we go again," one TikTok user captioned the clip. "We call this the look of GUILT."
Within the video, the social media user also noted that Thompson's heart appeared to be "pounding," garnering attention from other fans who didn't notice his wide-eyed expression upon first watch. "The way his face dropped," one stated.
What Kim was actually showing the Good American founder was an inappropriate ad teasing Kim's alleged "new sex tape," something she has continued to deny even exists.
At the time of filming, Thompson's affair with the fitness trainer had yet to be revealed.
The Revenge Body alum's hot and cold relationship with the Chicago Bulls player last ended in June 2021, six months before Nichols filed a lawsuit against him claiming she had conceived a child with Thompson in March when he and Khloé were still together.
Thompson later shared that paternity results confirmed Nichols' son, Theo, is his via Instagram Stories, also apologizing to Khloé in the process.
"Khloe, you don't deserve this," Thompson wrote. "I have the utmost respect and love for you. Regardless of what you may think. Again, I am so incredibly sorry."
During the episode, the Strong Looks Better Naked author also reflected on his past cheating scandals, one of which was amid her pregnancy with their daughter, True.
"I have thrown water on all your clothes when I was nine months pregnant," she said on the series. "If I wasn't pregnant, I would have f–ked you up. I just didn't want to break my nails before delivery."