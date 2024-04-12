Trey Songz Settles $25 Million Lawsuit Over Alleged Sexual Assault at 2016 House Party

The woman who accused Trey Songz of sexually assaulting her at a 2016 house party settled with the singer after years of fighting in court — bringing Songz another court victory. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Songz [real name: Tremaine Neverson] informed the court he reached a conditional settlement with the alleged victim, who used the pseudonym Jane Doe to bring her lawsuit, in the case.

He said, “The settlement agreement conditions dismissal of this matter on the satisfactory completion of specified terms that are not to be performed within 45 days of the date of the settlement. A request for dismissal will be filed no later than June 10, 2024.” While the lawsuit demanded $25 million, that does not mean the settlement was even in that ballpark. The trial date had been set for September 16, 2024, but the date will be vacated.

In her lawsuit, Doe claimed she was sexually abused and assaulted by Songz on March 24, 2016. She claimed to have became friends with the singer after meeting at LA nightclubs. Doe said Songz invited her to a private party at a LA home on the night in question. The accuser said Songz invited her to go upstairs to “presumably have a consensual sexual encounter.” Doe admitted she had slept with Songz one time before the party.

The suit read, “While going up the stairs at the Home, Songz repeatedly asked [Doe] if DEFENDANT SONGZ could “get that a--”, meaning have anal sex. [Doe] repeatedly told DEFENDANT SONGZ NO in response to DEFENDANT SONGZ’s requests.” “[Doe] alleges that after entering the upstairs bedroom, DEFENDANT SONGZ immediately threw [Doe] to the ground, pulled her dress up, ripped her panties off, pinned [Doe] face down on the floor, scratching her elbows and knees, and forced his penis into [Doe’s] anus without [Doe’s] consent, causing severe physical and emotional injury. [Doe] screamed in pain, fought to get free, and begged Songs to stop but was overpowered by DEFENDANT SONGZ,” the lawsuit read.

Doe said she immediately rang out of the bedroom after the alleged assault. The accuser said she was taken to the hospital and received emergency medical treatment. She said the police came to talk to her, but she refused to speak to them. Doe said she was terrified of Songz. The woman said she ran into Songz multiple times after the alleged assault and he berated her in front of others.

“[Doe] has not had a continuous job since the brutal March 24, 2016, sexual assault,” Doe’s lawyer wrote. She demanded $25 million in damages for her alleged injuries including mental and emotional distress. Songz asked the court to throw out the case. The case was brought by the same lawyer who filed three other cases against Songz — three of which were dismissed by the court without a settlement. As we first reported, two accusers dropped a lawsuit over an alleged assault at a 2015 house party and a federal judge dismissed another $10 million lawsuit over a 2013 pool party incident.