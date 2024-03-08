Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Celebrity deaths

Driver in Crash That Killed Treat Williams Pleads Guilty to Reduced Charge

treat williams affadavit pic
Source: MEGA
By:

Mar. 8 2024, Published 6:17 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

The driver involved in the fatal crash that killed actor Treat Williams in Vermont last year pleaded guilty on Friday to a reduced charge of negligent driving with death resulting, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Ryan Koss, who knew Williams through the local theater community and considered him a friend, received a one-year deferred sentence, which means he will not go to prison. As part of his probation, his driver's license will be revoked for a year.

Article continues below advertisement
treat williams affadavit pic
Source: MEGA

Koss previously pleaded not guilty to a charge of "grossly negligent operation with death resulting" following the fatal crash that killed Williams.

As RadarOnline.com reported, Koss was behind the wheel of a Honda Element SUV on June 12, 2023, when he turned left and collided with Williams, who was driving a motorcycle.

Williams was thrown from his bike and suffered critical injuries. The actor was airlifted to Albany Medical Center in New York, where he was later pronounced dead due to "severe trauma and blood loss as a result of the crash." He was 71.

Article continues below advertisement
treat williams affadavit pic
Source: MEGA

Koss made a left turn and collided with Williams' motorcycle, killing him.

After the accident, Koss reportedly called Williams' wife to tell her what had happened.

"I made a left turn that collided with an oncoming motorcycle, and it was my responsibility from avoiding that from happening," Koss told the court on Friday. "I'm here to apologize and take responsibility for this tragic accident."

MORE ON:
Celebrity deaths
Article continues below advertisement
treat williams
Source: MEGA

In court, Koss apologized to Williams' family for his part in the accident.

Gill Williams, the late actor's son, addressed Koss directly in the courtroom. "I've spent months now thinking of all the things that could be hurtful, and I don't want to do that," he said. "I do forgive you, and I hope you forgive yourself, and I don't want you to go to prison."

Emotional statements from Williams' wife, Pam, and daughter Ellie were read aloud as they did not attend the hearing. "Our lives will never be the same, our family has been torn apart and there is a huge hole that can’t possibly be filled," Pam wrote in her statement.

Article continues below advertisement
treat williams
Source: MEGA

Williams' family said that they forgave Koss and urged him to "forgive yourself."

Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.

Koss had originally pleaded not guilty to a felony charge of gross negligent operation with death resulting. He could have been sentenced to up to 15 years in prison if he had been convicted of that charge.

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2024 Radar Media Group LLC. RADAR and RADARONLINE are registered trademarks. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.