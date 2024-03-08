Driver in Crash That Killed Treat Williams Pleads Guilty to Reduced Charge

The driver involved in the fatal crash that killed actor Treat Williams in Vermont last year pleaded guilty on Friday to a reduced charge of negligent driving with death resulting, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Ryan Koss, who knew Williams through the local theater community and considered him a friend, received a one-year deferred sentence, which means he will not go to prison. As part of his probation, his driver's license will be revoked for a year.