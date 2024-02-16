Kansas City Chiefs Parade: Video Captures Travis Kelce Being Whisked Away as Backlash Grows Against NFL Star for Dinner After Shooting
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce was seen getting into an unmarked cop car outside of Union Station not long after gunshots rang out, according to eyewitnesses.
A newly released video captured the moment an attendee yelled out his name on Wednesday as a crowd walked by, RadarOnline.com has learned.
His mother, Donna Kelce, was seen in the same car wearing a white hat in the short clip obtained by Page Six taken after the parade festivities spiraled into chaos.
A mother of two who worked as a radio DJ died, and at least 22 people were injured, including nine children aged between six and 15.
"It is with sincere sadness and an extremely heavy and broken heart that we let our community know that KKFI DJ Lisa Lopez-Galvan, host of Taste of Tejano lost her life today in the shooting at the KC Chiefs' rally," a statement shared by her radio station, KKFI 90.1 FM, read.
Kelce spoke out to share that he was "heartbroken" about the tragedy.
"My heart is with all who came out to celebrate with us and have been affected. KC, you mean the world to me," he wrote via X, formerly Twitter.
Police have since arrested three suspects, two of whom are juveniles. Footage captured amid the ordeal caught the moment one of the three was tackled by Chiefs fans.
"There was no nexus to terrorism or homegrown violent extremism," police chief Stacey Graves said about how the shooting transpired during a press conference this week. "This appeared to be a dispute between several people that ended in gunfire."
An investigation is ongoing.
Kelce, meanwhile, found himself at the center of controversy after photos showed the athlete in good spirits later that night grabbing a bite to eat at Granfalloon Restaurant and Bar.
The tight end dating Taylor Swift and quarterback Patrick Mahomes' wife, Brittany, were among those seen with fellow Chiefs teammates including Creed Humphrey, Matt Bushman, and Tommy Townsend continuing their celebrations.
"Not a good look IMO for him a few hours after a person was killed and others wounded," one naysayer wrote while others said he had a right to grab a meal with his teammates and loved ones, noting the NFL star shared his condolences and well-wishes.