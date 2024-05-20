Transgender High School Runner in Oregon Booed After Winning Girls’ State Title
A transgender high school athlete was booed after winning the Oregon Girls 6A state title in the 200-meter event, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The crowd erupted in outrage as McDaniel High School sophomore Aayden Gallagher was crowned state champion after winning the race by two-tenths of a second.
Over the weekend, the high school sophomore competed in the state track meet in Eugene, Oregon, where she was also booed as she crossed the finish line in the 200-meter event.
While she won the 200-meter race — and clocked the fastest time in the 400-meter prelim — she lost the 400-meter event by 0.15 of a second.
Gallagher faced backlash earlier in the week when photos of her competing in the Portland Interscholastic League Championship went viral on social media.
At the PILC, the high school athlete finished first in the 400-meter prelim with a time of 56.14, which was 0.23 seconds faster than the second-place winner, according to the Post.
Gallagher also placed second in the 200-meter prelim with a time of 24.49, which was 0.17 seconds slower than the winner.
The sophomore's times at the Portland Interscholastic League Championship qualified her for the 400-meter and 200-meter events at the state finals, which was held at the same stadium where the U.S. Championships and Olympic Trials take place.
Outspoken critic Riley Gaines, who rallied against former University of Pennsylvania transgender swimmer Lia Thomas, blasted the high school athlete's picture across social media on May 18.
Gaines shared a video of the crowd's reaction to Gallagher being crowned a state champion on X.
"Look at the girls on the podium applauding when 2nd place (the rightful winner) is announced," Gaines began the post. "Then watch them when the boys name is announced. Stop saying girls are okay with this because they aren't."
"This is heartbreaking and deeply regressive," Gaines added.
Despite the crowd's visceral reaction, Gallagher was allowed to compete under an Oregon School Activities Association (OSAA) policy, which addresses transgender athletes.
"The OSAA endeavors to allow students to participate for the athletic or activity program of their consistently asserted gender identity while providing a fair and safe environment for all students," the association stated.
"As with Rule 8.2 regarding Duration of Eligibility / Graduation, rules such as this one promote harmony and fair competition among member schools by maintaining equality of eligibility and increase the number of students who will have an opportunity to participate in interscholastic activities," the policy continued.
The OSAA policy additionally noted that "once a transgender student has notified the student’s school of their gender identity, the student shall be consistently treated as that gender for purposes of eligibility for athletics and activities, provided that if the student has tried out or participated in an activity, the student may not participate during that same season on a team of the other gender."