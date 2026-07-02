Tragic New Details Emerge over 'The Wire' star James Ransone's Death Following Autopsy Results
July 2 2026, Published 8:23 a.m. ET
New details have emerged surrounding James Ransone's tragic suicide following the release of The Wire star's medical report.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the actor "had a medical history of mental health issues and suicidal ideations" before his death on December 25. He was just 46.
'No Note Found At The Scene'
The medical examiner’s office also revealed that there were "prescription medications found at the scene," but there was "no drug paraphernalia and no note found at the scene."
In the "scene description" box, authorities noted: "There were multiple prescription medications labeled, ‘diazepam, hydroxyzine, and trazodone’ found at the scene."
As the medical examiner's office indicated, Ransone did not leave a note or message before his death.
The toxicology report revealed that despite finding prescription meds on scene, Ransone's body was free of the drugs they tested for one day after his death.
Free Of Drugs And Alcohol
The examiner's findings showed that although a preliminary test for benzodiazepines a.k.a. Benzos presented a "presumptive positive" result, when a second test was conducted the drug was "not detected."
Ransone was tested for several other drugs, including cocaine, metabolites, fentanyl, methamphetamine and MDMA, all of which were not detected.
Opiates codeine and morphine as well as opiates hydrocodone and hydromorphone phencyclidine were also not found in his system.
The Wire actor was also tested for alcohol, which was not detected in his blood, per the report.
Suffering With Mental Health Issues
The medical examiner's report included information from the police and the witness statement, who in Ransone's case was his brother.
According to his brother, Ransone had a "history of suicidal ideations and no prior attempts" to take his own life before December 2025.
The file also stated that the decedent "recently mentioned he needed to go to the hospital to receive treatment for unspecified mental health issues," per his brother’s statement to authorities.
Ransone was best known for his role as troubled dock worker Ziggy Sobotka on HBO's The Wire.
Following his death, his wife, Jamie McPhee, shared a fundraiser benefiting the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) on her social media profile.
Ransone appeared in 12 episodes of The Wire during its second season in 2003, portraying Ziggy, the son of union leader Frank Sobotka, played by Chris Bauer.
Beyond The Wire, Ransone became a frequent presence in television dramas, appearing in HBO's Generation Kill and Treme, as well as Amazon’s Bosch. His final television appearance came earlier this year in a Season 2 episode of Poker Face, which aired in June.
In 2021, Ransone publicly shared that he was a survivor of sexual abuse. He accused his former tutor, Timothy Rualo, of sexually abusing him numerous times over a six-month period in 1992 at his childhood home in Phoenix, Maryland. Ransone detailed the allegations in a lengthy Instagram note sent directly to his alleged abuser.
"We did very little math," Ransone recalled. "The strongest memory I have of the abuse was washing blood and f---- out of my sheets after you left. I remember doing this as a 12-year-old because I was too ashamed to tell anyone."
Ransone said the alleged abuse led to a "lifetime of shame and embarrassment" and contributed to years of alcoholism and heroin addiction.
After getting sober in 2006, he said he was "ready to confront" his past. He reported the allegations to Baltimore County police in March 2020, but prosecutors ultimately declined to bring charges.