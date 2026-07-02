Tragic New Details Emerge over 'The Wire' star James Ransone's Death Following Autopsy Results

The medical examiner’s office also revealed that there were "prescription medications found at the scene," but there was "no drug paraphernalia and no note found at the scene."

In the "scene description" box, authorities noted: "There were multiple prescription medications labeled, ‘diazepam, hydroxyzine, and trazodone’ found at the scene."

As the medical examiner's office indicated, Ransone did not leave a note or message before his death.

The toxicology report revealed that despite finding prescription meds on scene, Ransone's body was free of the drugs they tested for one day after his death.