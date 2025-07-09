Your tip
EXCLUSIVE: Why Tragic MTV Veejay Ananda Lewis Never Had to Die – And How Groundbreaking Star Was Riddled With Regret Until Her Tragic End

Tragic MTV Veejay Ananda Lewis lived a groundbreaking life – but it was filled with deep regret.

July 9 2025, Published 6:30 a.m. ET

Tragic former MTV veejay Ananda Lewis made a wrenching confession before she died at age 52 – that since neglecting and missing some past healthcare checkups that may have hastened her end, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

In one of her final Instagram posts, Lewis faced severe remorse for refusing to get a life-saving double mastectomy, which she possibly should have had.

"Maybe things would be different? The truth is I wish I had done it differently like 10 years ago – all of it," she admitted in the post.

CNN viewers were stunned when Lewis said she tried to 'work it out' instead of removing her tumor.

She also said she avoided getting regular mammograms – which could have detected her cancer earlier – for fear of radiation exposure. "That was a mistake," she admitted.

In October 2020, Lewis first announced the shocking news that she was battling stage 3 breast cancer.

"I have been fighting to get cancer out of my body for almost two years," she shared in a now-deleted post on Instagram.

The former MTV VJ admitted skipping mammograms over radiation fears.

Alarmingly, she told CNN she had planned to "keep my tumor and try to work it out of my body a different way," even though she acknowledged that far enough through today's breast cancer patients have a much more positive outlook when it's caught earlier.

Four years later, she confirmed the cancer had metastasized and advanced to stage 4.

In a raw livestream, Lewis said: 'I know what it is to be a statistic.'

"Oh baby, when you're in right now, it becomes life or death," she said in a livestream. "I know what kind of pain this is. I know what it is to be a statistic. I know what it is to have people you thought to be big 'C' fans – but if this is the cost of the awareness, I don't know what kind of utility is taken from it."

"It doesn't matter how bad things are in my breast cancer war. What does matter is I'm out of this club."

