EXCLUSIVE: Why Tragic MTV Veejay Ananda Lewis Never Had to Die – And How Groundbreaking Star Was Riddled With Regret Until Her Tragic End

Tragic former MTV veejay Ananda Lewis made a wrenching confession before she died at age 52 – that since neglecting and missing some past healthcare checkups that may have hastened her end, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

In one of her final Instagram posts, Lewis faced severe remorse for refusing to get a life-saving double mastectomy, which she possibly should have had.

"Maybe things would be different? The truth is I wish I had done it differently like 10 years ago – all of it," she admitted in the post.