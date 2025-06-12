Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > News > Celebrity deaths

Trailblazing MTV Host Dead Aged 52 After Agonizing Breast Cancer Fight — Following Her Refusal to Have Double Mastectomy

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Former MTV presenter Ananda Lewis passed away aged 52 after a long battle with breast cancer.

June 12 2025, Published 8:33 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Former MTV host Ananda Lewis has died aged 52 following a long battle with breast cancer.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the presenter was diagnosed in 2020 and four years later went against medical advice by refusing to have a double mastectomy, after her condition reached stage four.

Article continues below advertisement

Double Mastectomy Refusal

Embedded Image
Source: @AnandaLewis/Facebook

Lewis previously admitted she regretted not having a double mastectomy.

Article continues below advertisement

At the time she said her plan was to remove "excessive toxins" out of her body but later admitted she had made a mistake.

Announcing her death on Facebook, her devastated sister Lakshmi wrote: "She's free and in his heavenly arms. Lord, rest her soul."

Lewis had been open about her career battle throughout her illness.

Admitting she made an error by turning down a double mastectomy, she said: "My plan at first was to get out excessive toxins in my body.

"I felt like my body is intelligent, I know that to be true. Our bodies are brilliantly made.

"I decided to keep my tumor and try to work it out of my body a different way. I wish I could go back. It’s important for me to admit where I went wrong with this."

She also encouraged her fans to be up to date on their mammograms after revealing she had not gotten hers leading up to her diagnosis.

Article continues below advertisement

'Hip-Hop Generation's It Girl'

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Lewis was considered one of MTV's hottest stars in the Nineties.

Article continues below advertisement

Lewis rose to fame in the late 90s when she landed a role as one of MTV's VJ's where she hosted the likes of Total Request Live and Hot Zone.

In 1999, The New York Times described her as "the hip-hop generation's reigning It Girl."

She left MTV in 2001 to host her own talk show, The Ananda Lewis Show.

The TV star was born in Los Angeles in 1973. Her parents divorced when she was just two, an experience she said affected her relationship with her mum as an adult.

Following the divorce, she and her sister moved in with their grandparents where Lewis went on to attend an arts high school.

Article continues below advertisement
Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Lewis interviewed top Hollywood stars during her stint at MTV.

Article continues below advertisement

After graduating Howard University in 1995 she landed her first job as the host of BET's Teen Summit during which time she interviewed then First Lady Hillary Clinton.

Lewis maintained her passion for advocacy throughout her career.

While at MTV, she moderated forums on school violence after the Columbine school shooting and hosted MTV’s news special True Life: I Am Driving While Black in 1999.

Lewis grew to be one of MTV's most popular hosts – interviewing some of Hollywood's biggest stars.

READ MORE ON NEWS
Photo of Kanye West and Bianca Censori

Bianca Censori's Most Shocking Scandals Revealed — As She Strikes Out as Independent Businesswoman Away From Kanye West

Split photo of Terry Moran, Stephen Miller

'Terrified' ABC News Staffers 'Wiping Everything From Computers' After Terry Moran Was Fired For Stephen Miller Post — 'Trump Is Running The Place Now'

Article continues below advertisement

Top Talent

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Lewis was lauded by her former boss for her talent in live TV.

Bob Kusbit, then MTV's senior vice president for production, said: "In the past, our talent was sometimes just pretty people who could read cue cards.

"But when we brought Ananda to MTV, we decided we were going to do a lot more live television, and I was first and foremost interested in her ability to do live TV.'"

Since her MTV days, Lewis served as a correspondent on CBS’s The Insider and made guest appearances on various TV shows including Celebrity Mole: Yucatán and America's Top Dog.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.