Trailblazing MTV Host Dead Aged 52 After Agonizing Breast Cancer Fight — Following Her Refusal to Have Double Mastectomy

At the time she said her plan was to remove "excessive toxins" out of her body but later admitted she had made a mistake.

Announcing her death on Facebook, her devastated sister Lakshmi wrote: "She's free and in his heavenly arms. Lord, rest her soul."

Lewis had been open about her career battle throughout her illness.

Admitting she made an error by turning down a double mastectomy, she said: "My plan at first was to get out excessive toxins in my body.

"I felt like my body is intelligent, I know that to be true. Our bodies are brilliantly made.

"I decided to keep my tumor and try to work it out of my body a different way. I wish I could go back. It’s important for me to admit where I went wrong with this."

She also encouraged her fans to be up to date on their mammograms after revealing she had not gotten hers leading up to her diagnosis.