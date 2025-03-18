Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Entertainment > Tracy Morgan

Tracy Morgan at Center of Huge Health Fears After Comic is Rushed Out of Knicks Game After 'Vomiting'

Photo of Tracy Morgan
Source: MEGA

Hours after the scary incident, Morgan posted a photo of himself Tuesday morning smiling in a hospital bed.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

March 18 2025, Published 1:50 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Tracy Morgan has left fans concerned for his health after he was rushed out of Madison Square Garden on Monday night.

RadarOnline.com can report the comic was taken away in a wheelchair after vomiting courtside at the New York Knicks vs. Miami Heat game.

Article continues below advertisement
tracy morgan truck crash
Source: MEGA

Morgan, 56, was escorted off of the court in a wheelchair.

Article continues below advertisement

Morgan, 56, was escorted off of the court in a wheelchair after he threw up on the floor while sitting courtside at MSG.

As seen in a photo shared on X, the comedian was hunched over and throwing up in his floor seat while being comforted by a pal.

In another video, Morgan wiped his face with a white towel while being taken out of the arena in a wheelchair.

Due to the actor’s medical incident, the game was reportedly delayed in the third quarter for about 10 minutes.

Article continues below advertisement

The caption said: "Tracy Morgan getting wheeled out from courtside at MSG .. bleeding from nose .. could barely stand up... hope he’s ok."

Fans were quick to express their concern for the comedian.

One wrote on X: "Damn, hope Tracy’s okay."

Another said: "Tracy Morgan is a legend. Wishing him a speedy recovery."

A third added: "I hope Tracy feels better."

Article continues below advertisement
tracy morgan new girlfriend mystery blonde photos divorce
Source: MEGA

Over the years, the beloved comedian has suffered serious health issues.

Article continues below advertisement

A spokesperson for Madison Square Garden told The Post in a statement following the incident: "We hope Tracy feels better soon and look forward to seeing him back courtside."

Morgan often attends Knicks games, as he's been a loyal fan of the New York team.

Article continues below advertisement

Hours after the scary incident, Morgan posted a photo of himself Tuesday morning smiling in a hospital bed while giving the camera a thumbs up.

He wrote on Instagram: "Thank you for all your concern! I’m doing ok now and doctors say it was food poisoning. Appreciate my MSG family for taking such good care of me and I need to shout out the crew that had to clean that up. Appreciate you!

"More importantly, the Knicks are now 1-0 when I throw up on the court so maybe I’ll have to break it out again in the playoffs #goknicks."

Article continues below advertisement

Over the years, the beloved comedian has suffered many health complications – including diabetes and undergoing a kidney transplant in 2010.

Back in June 2014, he also suffered with life-threatening injuries from a crash on the New Jersey Turnpike that left him in a coma for eight days.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON Entertainment
Photo of Anna Nicole Smith

EXCLUSIVE: Did Anna Nicole Smith's Doctors MURDER Her? How Murky Mystery Shrouds Playboy Pin-Up's Addictions and 'Drug Overdose'

Photo of Graydon Carter and Anna Wintour

Anna Wintour's 'Devil Wears Prada'-Style Behavior Mocked By World-Famous Rival Magazine Executive: 'I Found Her Attempts to Be Intimidating Comical'

Article continues below advertisement

In 2024, he opened up on Today with Hoda & Jenna about his experience taking the type 2 diabetes drug Ozempic to lose weight.

He said: "I went and got a prescription, and I got Ozempic. I ain't letting it go!"

Just a few months prior to his appearance on the morning show, he raved about the drug to E! News and said: "Ozempic did great by me and I was glad to use it.

"I take Ozempic every Thursday. It cuts my appetite in half."

The comedian joked: "Now I only eat half a bag of Doritos."

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.