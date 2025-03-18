Tracy Morgan at Center of Huge Health Fears After Comic is Rushed Out of Knicks Game After 'Vomiting'
Tracy Morgan has left fans concerned for his health after he was rushed out of Madison Square Garden on Monday night.
RadarOnline.com can report the comic was taken away in a wheelchair after vomiting courtside at the New York Knicks vs. Miami Heat game.
Morgan, 56, was escorted off of the court in a wheelchair after he threw up on the floor while sitting courtside at MSG.
As seen in a photo shared on X, the comedian was hunched over and throwing up in his floor seat while being comforted by a pal.
In another video, Morgan wiped his face with a white towel while being taken out of the arena in a wheelchair.
Due to the actor’s medical incident, the game was reportedly delayed in the third quarter for about 10 minutes.
The caption said: "Tracy Morgan getting wheeled out from courtside at MSG .. bleeding from nose .. could barely stand up... hope he’s ok."
Fans were quick to express their concern for the comedian.
One wrote on X: "Damn, hope Tracy’s okay."
Another said: "Tracy Morgan is a legend. Wishing him a speedy recovery."
A third added: "I hope Tracy feels better."
Hours after the scary incident, Morgan posted a photo of himself Tuesday morning smiling in a hospital bed while giving the camera a thumbs up.
He wrote on Instagram: "Thank you for all your concern! I’m doing ok now and doctors say it was food poisoning. Appreciate my MSG family for taking such good care of me and I need to shout out the crew that had to clean that up. Appreciate you!
"More importantly, the Knicks are now 1-0 when I throw up on the court so maybe I’ll have to break it out again in the playoffs #goknicks."
Over the years, the beloved comedian has suffered many health complications – including diabetes and undergoing a kidney transplant in 2010.
Back in June 2014, he also suffered with life-threatening injuries from a crash on the New Jersey Turnpike that left him in a coma for eight days.
In 2024, he opened up on Today with Hoda & Jenna about his experience taking the type 2 diabetes drug Ozempic to lose weight.
He said: "I went and got a prescription, and I got Ozempic. I ain't letting it go!"
Just a few months prior to his appearance on the morning show, he raved about the drug to E! News and said: "Ozempic did great by me and I was glad to use it.
"I take Ozempic every Thursday. It cuts my appetite in half."
The comedian joked: "Now I only eat half a bag of Doritos."