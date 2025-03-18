Tracy Morgan at Center of Huge Health Fears After Comic is Rushed Out of Knicks Game After 'Vomiting'

Morgan, 56, was escorted off of the court in a wheelchair after he threw up on the floor while sitting courtside at MSG.

As seen in a photo shared on X, the comedian was hunched over and throwing up in his floor seat while being comforted by a pal.

In another video, Morgan wiped his face with a white towel while being taken out of the arena in a wheelchair.

Due to the actor’s medical incident, the game was reportedly delayed in the third quarter for about 10 minutes.