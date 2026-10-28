'Totally Gross': Paris Hilton Slammed by Critics for 'Stealing the Spotlight' From Her Two Young Kids With Her Halloween Costume
Oct. 28 2026, Published 1:24 p.m. ET
Paris Hilton is facing criticism online after sharing a family Halloween photoshoot inspired by Disney's Beauty and the Beast, with some social media users accusing the star of making herself the focus while her young children played supporting characters.
Hilton, 45, shared the photos on Instagram Monday, Oct. 26. She dressed as Belle in a dramatic yellow gown with red rose details, while her husband, Carter Reum, portrayed the Beast.
Their 3-year-old son, Phoenix, dressed as Lumiere, while their 2-year-old daughter, London, appeared as Chip, the enchanted teacup.
"My life is a fairytale, and the magic never ends," Hilton wrote in the caption.
The family photos quickly sparked a debate on X, where some users questioned why Hilton took the role of the story's heroine instead of giving the central character to one of her children.
Others, however, defended the family costume and pointed out that there is no public indication that either child was unhappy with the roles they were given.
Critics Say Hilton Took The Spotlight
Some social media users accused Hilton of making herself the star of the family photoshoot.
One commenter called the choice "next level narcissistic," while another described the children as "accessories."
Other critics questioned why London was not dressed as Belle, with one user writing that the children "should have been the stars here."
Another commenter said it was "weird to make yourself the princess and the kid a prop."
The criticism focused on the contrast between Hilton's elaborate custom-inspired gown and the children's simpler character costumes.
Supporters Defend Family Costume Choice
Hilton also had plenty of defenders. Some social media users said there was nothing unusual about parents joining their children in a coordinated Halloween costume, while others argued that adults should be able to enjoy dressing up, too.
Several supporters also noted that Belle and the Beast are the central romantic pairing in Beauty and the Beast, making Hilton and Reum's roles a natural fit for a family theme.
Others pointed out that children can prefer supporting characters and that there is no public evidence showing Phoenix or London objected to their costumes.
Hilton also shared behind-the-scenes footage from the shoot. In the video, Phoenix and London appeared to enjoy interacting with their mother, including playing around the large hoop skirt of her Belle costume.
Paris Hilton's Past Costumes
The Beauty and the Beast shoot is part of Hilton's long-running tradition of elaborate Halloween costumes and themed family looks.
In 2025, Hilton and her family dressed as characters from Peter Pan, with Hilton as Tinker Bell, Reum as Captain Hook, Phoenix as Peter Pan, and London as Wendy Darling.
The family also embraced a Toy Story theme that year. Hilton dressed as Bo Peep, Reum portrayed Woody, Phoenix was Buzz Lightyear, and London dressed as Jessie.
Hilton has also shared coordinated family moments outside Halloween. In May 2024, she posted photos from a Hawaii trip in which Phoenix and London wore matching tropical-print outfits.
The latest debate follows another Halloween look Hilton shared just days earlier, when she recreated Britney Spears' iconic 2001 MTV Video Music Awards performance outfit, complete with a faux snake.
As of Oct. 28, Hilton has not publicly addressed the criticism over her Beauty and the Beast family costumes.