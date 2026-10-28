'Totally Gross': Paris Hilton Slammed by Critics for 'Stealing the Spotlight' From Her Two Young Kids With Her Halloween Costume

Paris Hilton is facing criticism online after sharing a family Halloween photoshoot inspired by Disney's Beauty and the Beast, with some social media users accusing the star of making herself the focus while her young children played supporting characters.

Hilton, 45, shared the photos on Instagram Monday, Oct. 26. She dressed as Belle in a dramatic yellow gown with red rose details, while her husband, Carter Reum, portrayed the Beast.

Their 3-year-old son, Phoenix, dressed as Lumiere, while their 2-year-old daughter, London, appeared as Chip, the enchanted teacup.

"My life is a fairytale, and the magic never ends," Hilton wrote in the caption.

The family photos quickly sparked a debate on X, where some users questioned why Hilton took the role of the story's heroine instead of giving the central character to one of her children.

Others, however, defended the family costume and pointed out that there is no public indication that either child was unhappy with the roles they were given.