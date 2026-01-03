EXCLUSIVE: Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott Forced Into Divorce Truce — Exes Ordered to 'Work Together' to Pay Off $1.7Million IRS Debt

The mom of five, 52, assumed responsibility for $358,000 in loans while keeping her income from Beverly Hills, 90210, and her podcast, misSPELLING.

In November, the actress revealed she and McDermott had finalized their divorce, more than two years after splitting. Spelling secretly separated from her 59-year-old husband in June 2023 and filed for divorce in March 2024.

"I am officially divorced. It's been quite a journey," the TV star told listeners on the November 10 episode of her podcast. "I gotta say, you guys, this is something never said – this was one of the easiest divorces in Hollywood. You can quote me there. Screw it – take Hollywood out."

