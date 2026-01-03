Your tip
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott Forced Into Divorce Truce — Exes Ordered to 'Work Together' to Pay Off $1.7Million IRS Debt

Photo of Tori Spelling, Dean McDermott
Source: MEGA

Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott will have to pull out their wallets.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Jan. 3 2026, Published 9:00 a.m. ET

Tori Spelling and ex Dean McDermott have agreed on the financial terms of their divorce, RadarOnline.com can reveal. They will "work together" to pay $1.7million in back taxes.

Photo of Tori Spelling
Source: MEGA

Spelling has taken on $358,000 in loans while retaining her 'Beverly Hills, 90210' and podcast income.

The mom of five, 52, assumed responsibility for $358,000 in loans while keeping her income from Beverly Hills, 90210, and her podcast, misSPELLING.

In November, the actress revealed she and McDermott had finalized their divorce, more than two years after splitting. Spelling secretly separated from her 59-year-old husband in June 2023 and filed for divorce in March 2024.

"I am officially divorced. It's been quite a journey," the TV star told listeners on the November 10 episode of her podcast. "I gotta say, you guys, this is something never said – this was one of the easiest divorces in Hollywood. You can quote me there. Screw it – take Hollywood out."

"This is one of the easiest divorces [ever]," she gushed.

'We Had Enough Trauma Throughout the Marriage'

Photo of Tori Spelling, Dean McDermott
Source: MEGA

The former couple finalized their divorce in November.

According to Spelling, the former couple "had our ups and downs and problems throughout" their 18-year marriage, but they "had absolutely no problems throughout the divorce."

"We had enough trauma throughout the marriage," she added. "Let us have a moment. We have no trauma. This is a drama-free uncoupling and divorce."

Despite the split, Spelling confirmed the exes have "a clean slate. Neither of us asked the other for anything. We walked away as two complete partners that are just there to support love, raise, and set a great example of how families can divorce, uncouple, and lead by example and still be there for their family."

Spelling and McDermott share five kids: Liam, 18, Stella, 17, Hattie, 14, Finn, 13, and Beau, 8.

