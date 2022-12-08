Key LAPD Witness In Tory Lanez's Criminal Trial WON'T TESIFY After Domestic Violence Accusations Against Detective Surface
A key witness previously scheduled to take the stand in Tory Lanez’s upcoming criminal trial will no longer testify after domestic violence allegations against the witness surfaced, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Ryan Stogner, a former LAPD detective who interviewed Megan Thee Stallion after the alleged assault against the female rapper, was relieved of his duties with the department following accusations of domestic violence.
Stogner was previously set to appear as a key witness in Tory’s trial because he was the investigating officer in charge when Megan first accused Tory of shooting her in the foot following a party in Hollywood Hills in July 2020.
According to Rolling Stone senior reporter Nancy Dillon, the news that former Detective Stogner would no longer be called to testify was announced Wednesday afternoon.
“Tory Lanez Trial Update: LAPD Det. Ryan Stogner ‘relieved of duty’ in last month, prosecutors reveal in court,” Dillon tweeted. “Lanez’s atty George Mgdesyan says on the record the ‘underlying’ reason for dismissal was a [domestic violence] allegation.”
“Prosecutors say no charges filed [and] they won’t call him [at] trial,” she added.
Dillon also revealed Tory’s defense attorney, George Mgdesyan, previously planned to call Stogner to the witness stand over the possibility the former LAPD detective “botched” the Tory and Megan investigation.
“Mgdesyan says Stogner, who was the investigating officer who interviewed Megan The Stallion after the shooting, is a critical witness for the defense,” Dillon wrote. “He told court he plans to call him under the theory Stogner ‘botched’ the investigation. Judge says he would allow.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Stogner’s dismissal from testifying in the criminal trial against Tory comes after it was revealed Kylie Jenner and Corey Gamble may be called as witnesses to testify.
Both Kylie and Gamble, Kris Jenner’s boyfriend, were reportedly present at the Hollywood Hills part the night Tory allegedly shot Megan in the foot. An Instagram Live video showing Tory, Megan and Kylie together surfaced on the social media platform just moments before incident allegedly occurred.
Lanez pleaded not guilty to felony assault in November 2020 after Megan first accused the embattled rapper of shooting her in the foot four months earlier on the night of July 12.
The ten-day trial is set to kick off on December 12.