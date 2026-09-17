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Home > Exclusives > Tom Selleck
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EXCLUSIVE: Tom Selleck and Donnie Wahlberg 'Locked in Blue Bloods Feud'

Tom Selleck and Donnie Wahlberg are reportedly 'locked in a feud' over their 'Blue Bloods' future.
Source: MEGA

Tom Selleck and Donnie Wahlberg are reportedly 'locked in a feud' over their 'Blue Bloods' future.

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Sept. 17 2026, Published 6:00 a.m. ET

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A family feud is brewing between Blue Bloods alums Tom Selleck and Donnie Wahlberg, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Despite bad-mouthing CBS for canceling the series, Selleck could join his TV son Wahlberg on its spinoff, Boston Blue, sources said – if Wahlberg bails him out with a pay cut.

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Selleck’s Salary Demands Stall Return

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Donnie Wahlberg reportedly enjoys leading 'Boston Blue' as Tom Selleck still expects to be paid.
Source: ZUMAPRESS.com / MEGA

Donnie Wahlberg reportedly enjoys leading 'Boston Blue' as Tom Selleck still expects to be paid.

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A high-level network insider said: "There absolutely is a path for Tom to get back into the Blue Bloods universe Donnie now heads on Boston Blue.

"But it would take financial concessions on both their parts, and that hasn't happened.

"Tom still expects to be paid like it's 1984 and he's starring in Magnum, P.I. To be fair, a lot of Blue Bloods' early success came down to his high standards and longtime audience.

"But the baton has been passed to Donnie and he loves leading the spinoff on his own. He's making a fortune by network TV standards, but Tom still expects to get paid too."

Selleck, 81, played NYPD commissioner Frank Reagan on Blue Bloods for 14 seasons, while Wahlberg, 57, portrayed his detective son Danny Reagan.

Selleck recently revealed the Blue Bloods cast took a "25 percent cut in salary" to "keep the show going" before it went off the air in 2024. Boston Blue premiered in October 2025.

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Neither Star Wants Another Pay Cut

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Selleck called CBS canceling 'Blue Bloods' 'very frustrating' after the cast took a pay cut.
Source: ZUMAPRESS.com / MEGA

Selleck called CBS canceling 'Blue Bloods' 'very frustrating' after the cast took a pay cut.

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"Blue Bloods was a labor of love," Selleck said. "Nobody wanted to leave. Everybody was gonna stay on."

Despite that and the hefty pay cut, CBS canceled the show, which Selleck calls "very frustrating."

"The whole reason Boston Blue exists was to tweak the financials around Blue Bloods and turn that universe into a more profitable concern," said the insider.

"Neither Tom nor Donnie is going to take another pay cut just to be on the same TV show again."

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Selleck Frustrated Waiting for Comeback

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Kathy Bates was cited by an insider as a fellow legacy star leading a weekly CBS series.
Source: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency / MEGA

Kathy Bates was cited by an insider as a fellow legacy star leading a weekly CBS series.

The insider added: "At the same time, Tom's frustration is understandable because he's given a big chunk of his life to CBS.

"He could do one-off guest roles, but that's not a life Tom wants. His preference is to be the lead on a weekly series.

"It's rough for him to see fellow legacy stars like Kathy Bates do that for CBS while he's waiting for another opportunity."

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