EXCLUSIVE: Tom Selleck and Donnie Wahlberg 'Locked in Blue Bloods Feud'

A high-level network insider said: "There absolutely is a path for Tom to get back into the Blue Bloods universe Donnie now heads on Boston Blue.

"But it would take financial concessions on both their parts, and that hasn't happened.

"Tom still expects to be paid like it's 1984 and he's starring in Magnum, P.I. To be fair, a lot of Blue Bloods' early success came down to his high standards and longtime audience.

"But the baton has been passed to Donnie and he loves leading the spinoff on his own. He's making a fortune by network TV standards, but Tom still expects to get paid too."

Selleck, 81, played NYPD commissioner Frank Reagan on Blue Bloods for 14 seasons, while Wahlberg, 57, portrayed his detective son Danny Reagan.

Selleck recently revealed the Blue Bloods cast took a "25 percent cut in salary" to "keep the show going" before it went off the air in 2024. Boston Blue premiered in October 2025.