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Home > Exclusives > Tom Sandoval
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EXCLUSIVE: Tom Sandoval Seeks Restraining Order Against Ex Victoria Robinson

Tom Sandoval seeks a restraining order against ex Victoria Robinson amid allegations of abuse.
Source: MEGA

Tom Sandoval seeks a restraining order against ex Victoria Robinson amid allegations of abuse.

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Aug. 20 2026, Published 7:30 a.m. ET

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Crybaby Tom Sandoval claims he's a victim of physical and mental abuse at the hands of his ex-girlfriend Victoria Lee Robinson, and he wants a judge to issue a restraining order to protect him, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

In court documents, the 43-year-old wannabe rocker and Vanderpump Rules alum accuses Robinson, 34, of "kick[ing] me repeatedly in the groin area while hurling expletives and insults toward me in the presence of my bandmates, tour crew and fans," after an Oct. 10, 2025, concert in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

He also alleges during the assault, she screamed: "You have a tiny f--king p----! F--k you!"

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Sandoval Details Alleged Tour Tensions

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Tom Sandoval accused ex-girlfriend Victoria Lee Robinson of physically and verbally abusing him in court documents.
Source: MEGA

Tom Sandoval accused ex-girlfriend Victoria Lee Robinson of physically and verbally abusing him in court documents.

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He claims multiple people were worried about Robinson's alleged drug use, including his band manager and musical director, who even "expressed that they wanted to ban her from continuing on the tour."

While he was auditioning for America's Got Talent, which he says was "critical" for his music career, Robinson "created conflict and caused [him] stress" by bombarding him with calls, Sandoval said.

Sandoval claims in the court filing that Robinson also frequently made degrading comments to him, including saying he was "not a real man," that took a toll on his self-confidence.

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Sandoval Claims Robinson Threatened His Career

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Robinson allegedly threatened to 'get the Ariana treatment,' according to Sandoval's court filing.
Source: MEGA

Robinson allegedly threatened to 'get the Ariana treatment,' according to Sandoval's court filing.

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He adds he only stayed with her because she "repeatedly told me and others that she would destroy my life and 'get the Ariana treatment,' referring to the public attention and career opportunities my former girlfriend received after our breakup."

As readers know, before dating Robinson, Sandoval famously cheated on longtime girlfriend Ariana Madix with their fellow castmate Rachel Leviss, in a headline-making intrigue dubbed "Scandoval."

Madix went on to capitalize on the public's sympathy, landing gigs starring in Chicago on Broadway, competing on Dancing With the Stars and hosting Love Island USA.

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Sandoval Secures Restraining Order Against Robinson

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Robinson denied Sandoval's accusations, saying she did not kick or touch the 'Vanderpump Rules' alum.
Source: MEGA

Robinson denied Sandoval's accusations, saying she did not kick or touch the 'Vanderpump Rules' alum.

Apparently, Robinson hoped for a similar post-breakup career bump.

The new filing comes after Sandoval received a restraining order against Robinson on June 25, following her arrest on June 3 for allegedly punching him in the face.

Robinson has denied the accusations, saying she did not kick or touch Sandoval.

"I am trying to move on with my life," she added.

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