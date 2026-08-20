EXCLUSIVE: Tom Sandoval Seeks Restraining Order Against Ex Victoria Robinson

Crybaby Tom Sandoval claims he's a victim of physical and mental abuse at the hands of his ex-girlfriend Victoria Lee Robinson, and he wants a judge to issue a restraining order to protect him, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

In court documents, the 43-year-old wannabe rocker and Vanderpump Rules alum accuses Robinson, 34, of "kick[ing] me repeatedly in the groin area while hurling expletives and insults toward me in the presence of my bandmates, tour crew and fans," after an Oct. 10, 2025, concert in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

He also alleges during the assault, she screamed: "You have a tiny f--king p----! F--k you!"