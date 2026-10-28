EXCLUSIVE: Tom Hanks' Son Chet Clashes With Comedian Eric André

In the disturbing exchange, André seemed happy to see Hanks at first, but his facial expression quickly changed to one of confusion and then anger.

At that point, André pulled away while oddly shouting, "F--k Tom Hanks!" as he walked away surrounded by his security team.

Chet, 36, posted the encounter on his Instagram account, saying, "Finally ran into [Eric André], who apparently travels to ComplexCon with 4 security guards (because the environment makes him uneasy) and who had NO MEMORY WHATSOEVER of trashing me to the media after I outshined him on his own show!!" the Running Point star wrote alongside the clip.

The bad blood between the two reportedly began when the Surreal Life alum appeared on The Eric André Show in 2023. Before the episode even aired, André accused Chet of behaving dangerously on set, claiming Chet rode a motorcycle around the studio, nearly injuring crew members.