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EXCLUSIVE: Tom Hanks' Son Chet Clashes With Comedian Eric André

Tom Hanks' son Chet Hanks and comedian Eric André are at odds as details of the clash come to light.
Source: MEGA

Tom Hanks' son Chet Hanks and comedian Eric André are at odds as details of the clash come to light.

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Oct. 28 2026, Published 7:30 a.m. ET

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Chet Hanks has taken his feud with comic Eric André to another level, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The seemingly unhinged actor-musician chased after the late-night sketch comedy host at an L.A. convention and aggressively grabbed his shoulder to initiate a nose-to-nose confrontational conversation.

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Eric André's Explosive Confrontation With Chet Hanks Caught on Camera

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Chet Hanks confronted Eric André at ComplexCon and posted footage of their encounter.
Source: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency / MEGA

Chet Hanks confronted Eric André at ComplexCon and posted footage of their encounter.

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In the disturbing exchange, André seemed happy to see Hanks at first, but his facial expression quickly changed to one of confusion and then anger.

At that point, André pulled away while oddly shouting, "F--k Tom Hanks!" as he walked away surrounded by his security team.

Chet, 36, posted the encounter on his Instagram account, saying, "Finally ran into [Eric André], who apparently travels to ComplexCon with 4 security guards (because the environment makes him uneasy) and who had NO MEMORY WHATSOEVER of trashing me to the media after I outshined him on his own show!!" the Running Point star wrote alongside the clip.

The bad blood between the two reportedly began when the Surreal Life alum appeared on The Eric André Show in 2023. Before the episode even aired, André accused Chet of behaving dangerously on set, claiming Chet rode a motorcycle around the studio, nearly injuring crew members.

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Chet Hanks and Eric André Trade Insults Over Bitter Feud

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André accused Hanks of dangerous motorcycle riding on 'The Eric André Show.'
Source: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency / MEGA

André accused Hanks of dangerous motorcycle riding on 'The Eric André Show.'

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But Chet fired back that André's team gave him the bike and that he was simply trying to "match the energy" of the chaotic series.

In an Instagram Story, Chet also accused André of being upset because he had "outshined" him on his own show.

André responded on social media, calling Chet a liar and mocking his Hollywood pedigree by challenging him to take a DNA test to prove that Tinseltown legend Tom, 70, was really his father.

"I don't believe he's Tom Hanks' son. I want him to [expletive] come down here and show us his birth certificate," André said.

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Chet Hanks Opens Up About Troubled Past and Famous Family

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Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson have supported Chet through his struggles, according to their son.
Source: HNW-Photo/PictureLux / MEGA

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson have supported Chet through his struggles, according to their son.

The notorious nepo son of Tom and Rita Wilson has proclaimed himself the "black sheep" of his famous family due to his controversial remarks and struggles with substance abuse.

As RadarOnline.com reported in August, Chet claimed that he felt "worthless" growing up.

In June, we reported the four-years-sober Chet was living in a Nashville trailer park. His parents sent him to a "wilderness camp" for troubled kids in 2008, and a 2021 coke binge reportedly left him "broke," "strung out" and 27 pounds thinner.

"They've stuck with me through thick and thin," Chet said of Tom and Rita.

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