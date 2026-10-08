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Home > Celebrity > Chet Hanks

Chet Hanks Confronts Comedian Eric André for 'Trashing' Him During Tense ComplexCon Encounter, Security Intervenes

Photo of Chet Hanks, Eric Andre
Source: MEGA

Chet Hanks fanned the flames of the 3 year feud with Eric André.

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Oct. 8 2026, Published 6:10 p.m. ET

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A years-old feud was revived this past weekend at ComplexCon when Tom Hanks' son Chet Hanks confronted Eric André for trash-talking him to the media, causing security to step in, RadarOnline.com can report.

The 36-year-old approached the comedian from behind, tapping him on the shoulder, prompting André to ask, "What's up?" looking pleased and holding out for a handshake, which went unreturned.

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Source: @chethanks/Instagram
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The Conversation Gets Heated

Screenshot of video from Chet Hanks encounter with Eric André
Source: @chethanx/Instagram

Hanks approached Andre at ComplexCon in Los Angeles to confront him about his trash-talking.

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The Running Point star kept a firm grip on the Eric André Show host, prompting him to ask, "What'd I say?" Despite André trying to keep the peace, the situation got heated when both guys removed their sunglasses and exchanged serious words.

The video of the interaction, originally shared by Hanks himself on Instagram, shows André confused about what really set Hanks off, shrugging his shoulders.

André eventually walked off after being separated by security, yelling something about Chet's famous father, Tom Hanks, over his shoulder.

Hanks laughed off the interaction with his friends.

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Chet Hanks Mocks Eric André on Social Media

Photo of Chet from his Instagram
Source: @chethanx/Instagram

Hanks continued to slam André on Instagram after the altercation.

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Chet took to his Instagram caption to call him out for having four security guards with him "because the environment makes him uneasy." He claimed André had "NO MEMORY WHATSOEVER of trashing me to the media after I outshined him on his own show!!"

He continued to say, "After being sheltered by his security team, [he] began foaming at the mouth and admitted it was because he had a problem with me 'mocking Caribbean culture' when I did my Jamaican accent all those years ago."

Chet mocked André's humor and, for being a "passionate cultural activist," sarcastically said it was great to run into him.

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'He's Emotionally Disturbed'

Screenshot of Chet Hanks on the Eric André Show
Source: Adult Swim/Youtube

The feud started back in 2023 when Hanks made an appearance on the 'Eric André Show.'

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The beef goes back to Chet's 2023 appearance on André's show, where their energies clashed. André told a publication that Chet had gotten extremely problematic during filming, calling him a "tough cookie" who "broke our crew."

He described Chet as "emotionally disturbed," sharing a story of when he stole a motorcycle and rode it around on set, which almost knocked down a bunch of crew members working. The dangerous prank behavior was edited out of the show, with André saying, "He's not well."

Chet clapped back on social media at the time, saying he was just mad because he was "outshined" on his own show, proceeding to call the TV host a "p––" and a "b––."

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Photo of Eric Andre
Source: MEGA

André has yet to comment on the exchange with Hanks.

André jested back, calling him a liar and to take a DNA test to prove "Tom Hanks is his f––father."

André has yet to respond to Hanks publicly regarding the video.

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