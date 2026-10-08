Chet Hanks Confronts Comedian Eric André for 'Trashing' Him During Tense ComplexCon Encounter, Security Intervenes

The Running Point star kept a firm grip on the Eric André Show host, prompting him to ask, "What'd I say?" Despite André trying to keep the peace, the situation got heated when both guys removed their sunglasses and exchanged serious words.

The video of the interaction, originally shared by Hanks himself on Instagram, shows André confused about what really set Hanks off, shrugging his shoulders.

André eventually walked off after being separated by security, yelling something about Chet's famous father, Tom Hanks, over his shoulder.

Hanks laughed off the interaction with his friends.