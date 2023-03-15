'I Outshined You': Chet Hanks Fires Back At Eric André's Claims About Him Wreaking Havoc On-Set

Chet, the 32-year-old son of Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson, was booked to appear in the upcoming sixth season of The Eric Andre Show, but André told Rolling Stone that Chet did nothing but wreak havoc, claiming "we edited out all his bulls---."

"[Chet] stole a motorcycle and rode it around. He almost knocked a bunch of grips and gaffers off their ladders. It was very dangerous. He tried to prank us back," the television personality alleged, claiming it was hard for them to stay on task.

"He's not well. How did Colin Hanks come out so good and Chet Hanks come out so bad?" André continued, referring to the Castaway actor's other son shared with ex-wife Samantha Lewes.