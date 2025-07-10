EXCLUSIVE: Tom Hanks' Pain Laid Bare — How Movie Icon's Mom 'Abandoned' Her Family and How His 'Lonely' Childhood Almost Derailed His Hollywood Dream

Tom opened up more on his "lonely" childhood in an interview with Graham Bensinger, and confessed: "Maybe there was a degree of loneliness because really no one – I kind of like fell through the cracks and didn't have adults per se that were taking care of me."

He then asked himself: "How do I find the vocabulary for what’s rattling around in my head?... It was the vocabulary of loneliness."

In 2017, Tom released a book of short stories called Uncommon and gave readers a look at the dire conditions he and his siblings grew up in. According to the Oscar winner, since his father worked late nights as a cook and wouldn't get home until 11 pm, Tom and his brothers and sisters would simply sit in their dirty apartment.

"If you scraped the amount of burnt tomato soup off the stove, it would have been like an archeological dig!" he recalled.