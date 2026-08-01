EXCLUSIVE: Tom Hanks 'Fell Asleep During Taylor Swift and Kelce's Vows'

The event, held at a private estate in California, featured elaborate floral installations, a live orchestra, and custom gold-bound vow books used by both Swift and Kelce.

Insiders said the vows stretched to at least 20 minutes each, forming the emotional centerpiece of a day designed to blend Hollywood glamour with personal storytelling.

A guest seated near the front said: "It was beautiful, but incredibly long. You could feel the room shifting after a while."

Another attendee claimed: "Tom Hanks nodded off about five minutes in. Rita Wilson didn't wake him ­– she just let him sleep through it."

"No one wanted to interrupt the moment, but it was noticeable," a third source claimed. "Even some die-hard fans were struggling to stay focused by the end."