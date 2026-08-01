EXCLUSIVE: Tom Hanks 'Fell Asleep During Taylor Swift and Kelce's Vows'
Aug. 1 2026, Published 12:00 p.m. ET
Taylor Swift's star-studded wedding to Travis Kelce made headlines for romance and spectacle, but one detail has quietly stolen attention – Tom Hanks is said to have fallen asleep during the couple's lengthy vows, according to guests at the ceremony.
As RadarOnline.com was among the first to report, the singer, 36, married NFL player Kelce, also 36, earlier this month in an opulent ceremony attended by around 800 guests, many of whom were forced to stand due to limited seating at the exclusive venue.
'Tom Hanks Nodded Off'
The event, held at a private estate in California, featured elaborate floral installations, a live orchestra, and custom gold-bound vow books used by both Swift and Kelce.
Insiders said the vows stretched to at least 20 minutes each, forming the emotional centerpiece of a day designed to blend Hollywood glamour with personal storytelling.
A guest seated near the front said: "It was beautiful, but incredibly long. You could feel the room shifting after a while."
Another attendee claimed: "Tom Hanks nodded off about five minutes in. Rita Wilson didn't wake him – she just let him sleep through it."
"No one wanted to interrupt the moment, but it was noticeable," a third source claimed. "Even some die-hard fans were struggling to stay focused by the end."
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Wedding Details
Hanks, 70, and his wife Rita Wilson, 69, were among the high-profile guests occupying the front rows, alongside a mix of music industry figures, sports stars, and actors.
The couple, married since 1988, were described as relaxed throughout the ceremony, with Wilson reportedly smiling as she allowed Hanks to rest. Representatives for Hanks declined to comment on the claims.
Despite the unexpected moment, the ceremony itself reflected Swift's signature attention to detail.
Guests described handwritten place cards, a curated menu featuring locally sourced ingredients, and a multi-tiered cake inspired by Swift's Lover era aesthetic.
The bride wore a custom gown said to incorporate subtle references to her past albums, while Kelce opted for a classic tailored tuxedo with personalized cufflinks.
Lengthy Wedding Leads to 'Restless' Guests
Music played a central role throughout the day, with a live string quartet performing instrumental versions of Swift's hits as guests arrived.
During the reception, a rotating line-up of performers – including close collaborators – took to the stage, though organizers kept the set list tightly controlled to maintain an intimate atmosphere.
The vows themselves were described as deeply personal, with both Swift and Kelce reading from identical gold-embossed books.
One source said: "They were clearly meaningful to them, full of stories and promises, but it was a lot to take in for the audience standing in the heat."
Another guest noted refreshments were limited during the ceremony, contributing to the restless mood among attendees positioned further back.
Security was reportedly tight, with phones restricted to prevent leaks, though details have continued to emerge through attendees.
Staff were said to have rehearsed the ceremony multiple times to ensure timing and staging were flawless, underscoring the scale of the production.
While some guests found the vows challenging to sit through, others defended the couple's decision to take their time.
As one attendee put it: "It's their wedding – if they want to speak for 40 minutes combined, that's their moment. People just didn't expect quite how long it would be."