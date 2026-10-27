EXCLUSIVE: Tom Cruise's Praise for Princess Catherine 'Sparks Royal Buzz'
Oct. 27 2026, Published 7:30 a.m. ET
Tom Cruise has spent decades making women swoon, but now he seems to be the one doing the fawning – over Princess Kate, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The 64-year-old actor couldn't stop gushing about the future queen after she and hubby Prince William, both 44, joined him at the London premiere of his new movie, Digger, on Sept. 22.
Tom Cruise Gushes Over Princess Kate's Beauty and Elegance
"She's got a great sense, incredible sense of humor," Cruise raved. "I mean, obviously very intelligent and fun."
And he didn't stop there.
"They're so charismatic and so elegant," he enthused about the royal couple before zeroing in again on Princess Kate and the spectacular purple Jenny Packham gown she wore for the occasion. That dress that she was wearing? Stunning."
He neglected to mention she was also wearing the Queen Mother's Amethyst Sautoir necklace. The 103-year-old royal heirloom features three strands of pearls, diamonds and amethysts, centered by a heart-shaped amethyst pendant framed by diamonds.
Then the three-times-divorced Mission: Impossible daredevil gave William a hearty pat on the back for landing his beautiful bride.
Prince William Reportedly Jealous of Tom Cruise's Attention Toward Kate
"William did well," Cruise declared with a smile. "Way to go, smart choice. Yeah, I gotta give it to William. Way to go. Smart choice."
Maybe Cruise's choice of words wasn't so smart, however. Sources said William threw a "bit of a jealous hissy fit" behind the scenes when he realized how much attention Princess Kate and Cruise were getting.
The movie star even graciously took Kate's hand and helped her down a flight of stairs as William walked aimlessly nearby.
Tom Cruise 'Absolutely Lights Up' Around Princess Kate, Insider Claims
It was practically a replay of the London premiere of Top Gun: Maverick in 2022, when Cruise famously offered Kate his hand as she climbed a staircase in a glamorous black-and-white Roland Mouret gown.
The pair has crossed paths several times since then. Cruise sat just a few rows behind Kate in Wimbledon's Royal Box in July 2022 and was back in the prestigious enclosure in 2024.
"Tom absolutely lights up around Kate," said an insider. "He thinks she's beautiful, charming and incredibly impressive. It's not like he's trying to steal her away from William – he's just dazzled by her, like everybody else."