EXCLUSIVE: Tom Cruise's Praise for Princess Catherine 'Sparks Royal Buzz'

"She's got a great sense, incredible sense of humor," Cruise raved. "I mean, obviously very intelligent and fun."

And he didn't stop there.

"They're so charismatic and so elegant," he enthused about the royal couple before zeroing in again on Princess Kate and the spectacular purple Jenny Packham gown she wore for the occasion. That dress that she was wearing? Stunning."

He neglected to mention she was also wearing the Queen Mother's Amethyst Sautoir necklace. The 103-year-old royal heirloom features three strands of pearls, diamonds and amethysts, centered by a heart-shaped amethyst pendant framed by diamonds.

Then the three-times-divorced Mission: Impossible daredevil gave William a hearty pat on the back for landing his beautiful bride.