Tom Brady
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Fears for Failing Tom Brady — TV Flop Former Quarterback 'Sending out Scary Signals' After Ex Gisele's Secret Marriage

Fears has been growing for Tom Brady as the TV flop sends 'scary signals' after Gisele's secret marriage.
Source: MEGA

Fears has been growing for Tom Brady as the TV flop sends 'scary signals' after Gisele's secret marriage.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Feb. 8 2026, Published 7:00 a.m. ET

Retired quarterback Tom Brady is sending out troubling signals after ex-wife Gisele Bundchen's secret marriage – and the football legend's friends are rallying around the jock amid fears that he was emotionally sacked by the nuptials, RadarOnline.com can ​​reveal.

The seven-time Super Bowl champ, 48, went on a bleak social media posting spree after news broke that his 45-year-old supermodel ex had quietly tied the knot with jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente, 38, at their Florida home.

Tom's 'Hasn't Moved On From Gisele'

Gisele Bundchen quietly married jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente at their Florida home.
Source: IWC SCHAFFHAUSEN / MEGA

Gisele Bundchen quietly married jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente at their Florida home.

The former pigskin pro shared an Instagram story declaring himself "forever young," which was shockingly set to rapper Logic's 2017 mental-health anthem titled 1-800-273-8255.

The tune's lyrics include "I feel like my life ain't mine" and "I don't wanna be alive," and a source said pals found the post "jarring."

The insider said: "Tom swears he's totally accepted Gisele moving on, but his actions tell a very different story."

According to the source, the dramatic post was out of character for the famously controlled star.

"It's pretty clear he's having a big reaction. The next day, he posted another sad song, so it's understandable that people close to him are worried," the insider confided.

Tom 'Thought She Would Come Back'

Friends said Tom Brady's Instagram post featuring Logic's 1-800-273-8255' raised concern after the marriage news.
Source: MEGA

Friends said Tom Brady's Instagram post featuring Logic's 1-800-273-8255' raised concern after the marriage news.

Sources said the former New England Patriot never truly believed his marriage to his Brazilian-born baby mama was over for good.

"He really thought this was just a phase," the insider explained. "He genuinely thought she'd come back to him."

Even after Bundchen – mom to Brady's kids Benjamin, 16, and Vivian, 13 – welcomed a baby boy with Joaquim in May 2025, Tom clung to hope that he'd eventually win her back, the insider said.

Tom Left 'Reeling'

fears tom brady tv flop scary signals gisele marriage
Source: MEGA

Valente was identified as the father of Bundchen's baby boy born in May 2025.

"He'd still make little comments to friends about how they could work things out, but now that she's married the guy, it has really closed that chapter. There's no doubt that Tom is reeling," the source explained.

"People see this as him crying out in pain and wanting Gisele's attention. It's so out of character for him that it's being taken seriously. He keeps saying he's OK, but it's clear he needs support right now, so his friends are all rallying around him – whether he likes it or not."

