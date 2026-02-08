EXCLUSIVE: Fears for Failing Tom Brady — TV Flop Former Quarterback 'Sending out Scary Signals' After Ex Gisele's Secret Marriage

The former pigskin pro shared an Instagram story declaring himself "forever young," which was shockingly set to rapper Logic's 2017 mental-health anthem titled 1-800-273-8255.

The tune's lyrics include "I feel like my life ain't mine" and "I don't wanna be alive," and a source said pals found the post "jarring."

The insider said: "Tom swears he's totally accepted Gisele moving on, but his actions tell a very different story."

According to the source, the dramatic post was out of character for the famously controlled star.

"It's pretty clear he's having a big reaction. The next day, he posted another sad song, so it's understandable that people close to him are worried," the insider confided.