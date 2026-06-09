EXCLUSIVE: Todd and Julie Chrisley Shock Lawsuit — Disgraced Reality Stars Claim Former Attorneys' Mistakes Led to Federal Jail Time and $25Million Loss

Todd and Julie Chrisley are taking aim at the lawyers who defended them in their headline-making federal fraud case, accusing their former attorneys of making critical mistakes that they claim ultimately landed them behind bars and cost them more than $25million, RadarOnline.com can reveal. According to court documents obtained by Radar, the reality TV couple has filed a legal malpractice lawsuit against attorney Chris Anulewicz and his former law firm, Balch & Bingham LLP, alleging their representation fell far below the standard expected in a high-stakes federal criminal case.

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Attorneys Accused of Failing to Properly Challenge Evidence

Source: MEGA Todd and Julie Chrisley are suing the lawyers who defended them.

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In the complaint, the Chrisleys claim their attorneys failed to properly challenge evidence that stemmed from what they describe as an illegal warehouse search conducted by the Georgia Department of Revenue before the federal investigation began. The lawsuit alleges state officials unlawfully seized documents and personal property from a warehouse connected to the couple in 2017 without a warrant. According to the filing, information obtained during that search later led federal investigators to emails, financial records, and other evidence that became central to the government’s prosecution. While the attorneys successfully argued that the original warehouse search violated the Chrisleys' Fourth Amendment rights, the disgraced couple claims their legal team failed to take the next crucial step by seeking to suppress evidence allegedly derived from that search.

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The Chrisleys Further Allege Their Lawyers Waited Years

Source: MEGA They have filed a legal malpractice lawsuit against attorney Chris Anulewicz and his former law firm, Balch & Bingham LLP.

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The filing describes the omission as a "catastrophic, unforced error," and argues that a timely challenge could have prevented key evidence from ever reaching a jury. "The derivative documents that Defendants failed to challenge formed the core of the government’s case," the complaint states. "Without them, there was no prosecution." The Chrisleys further allege their lawyers waited years before attempting to raise the issue, by which point the court deemed the effort untimely. Both the trial court and the Eleventh Circuit ultimately declined to consider the argument because deadlines had already passed, according to the lawsuit. Todd and Julie claim those alleged mistakes had devastating consequences.

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A $25Million Impact

Source: MEGA ; Unsplash The complaint claims Anulewicz lacked meaningful criminal defense experience before taking on the nationally publicized case.

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"As a direct consequence of the convictions," the filing states, Todd and Julie were sent to federal prison, separated from one another and from their family, while also suffering substantial financial losses. The lawsuit alleges the convictions resulted in the loss of their television career, endorsement opportunities, and business ventures, causing damages that exceed $25million. In addition to the allegations surrounding the handling of evidence, the complaint claims Anulewicz lacked meaningful criminal defense experience before taking on the nationally publicized case.

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The Chrisleys Were Convicted in 2022

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Source: MEGA Todd (here with daughter Savannah) and Julie are seeking compensatory damages exceeding $25million, along with attorneys' fees, costs and other relief to be determined by a jury.