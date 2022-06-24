Embattled Reality Stars Todd & Julie Chrisley Receive Gifts From Fans While On House Arrest As They Await Fraud Sentencing

The 53-year-old Chrisley patriarch noted that although it was very kind of fans to buy them presents during this difficult time, they didn't want anybody to "waste" their money. "We don't need anything," he added. "So, really, the best gift you could give us is prayer."

Julie, 49, agreed with a resounding "Amen."

RadarOnline.com has discovered the couple is going above and beyond to avoid being thrown behind bars for up to 30 years. They even "retained additional counsel" to assist in overturning the guilty verdict reached by a jury earlier this month.