Todd Chrisley
Exclusive

The Truth About Todd and Julie Chrisley's 'Divorce' Bombshell — and Why The Reality TV Couple Is 'Discussing' Calling It Quits

Composite photo of Todd and Julie Chrisley
Source: @chrisleyconfessions2.0/Instagram

Julie Chrisley said people getting divorced 'just are wanting to be happy.'

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Nov. 17 2025, Published 4:00 p.m. ET

In a stunning twist after Todd and Julie Chrisley discussed divorce on their Chrisley Confessions 2.0 podcast, a source has come forward with a bombshell confession, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The insider dished on whether or not the pair, who have been to hell and back in the last few years, may end up apart.

Are Todd and Julie Chrisley Divorcing?

Photo of Todd and Julie Chrisley
Source: MEGA

Todd and Julie Chrisley were 'discussing the concept of a gray divorce' on their podcast, an insider dished.

While the rumor mill has been churning for years regarding Todd and Julie, an insider explicitly confirmed, "Todd and Julie Chrisley are absolutely not divorcing."

As for why the topic of divorce came up on their podcast, the source shared, "They were discussing the concept of a gray divorce, and that’s it."

"Basically, a gray divorce is divorcing over the age of 50 and after you've been married for a long time," Julie, 52, explained on their podcast. "In general, they said divorce rates have gone down... but, since 1990, divorces for people over the age of 50 have doubled. And tripled for people over 65."

Todd, 56, was astounded, asking, "Why are you divorcing at 65? You've lived with this crusty old f--- for I don't know how long. And now you're gonna do it at 65. No. If it's that bad, I'm gonna stay and torture you till the end."

A Gray Divorce

Source: @chrisleyconfessions2.0/Instagram

Julie Chrisley said over 40 percent of divorces today are with people over 50 years old.

Julie gave more statistics, sharing, "In 1990, 8 percent of divorces were with people over 50. Today, 40 percent are with people over 50."

She attributed it to people living longer, with some 50-year-olds realizing they've got "another 30 years."

"What are you doing in them 30 years?" Todd asked.

"I guess people just are wanting to be happy," Julie responded. "They've realized that, okay, we've raised kids. We've done all this stuff. And a lot of them realize they have nothing in common."

Todd assured listeners they "don't ever have to worry" about Julie and him getting a gray divorce as he's "not breaking and training" anybody else.

"I don't have the time left," he joked.

Todd and Julie Chrisley 'Are Stronger Than Ever' After Prison

Photo of Todd and Julie Chrisley
Source: MEGA

Rumors about Todd and Julie Chrisley divorcing don't bother the long-standing couple, a source shared.

The insider dished to RadarOnline.com that people "love to speculate" on Todd and Julie's relationship and have "spread so many false rumors about them through the years."

"After surviving prison, they are stronger than ever as a familial married unit," they elaborated. "Being in the public eye, there will always, unfortunately, have to deal with nonsensical fodder but, what matters is they know who they are at their core and they’re secure."

The source also assured fans of the Chrisley family that none of the rumors bother them, noting they never have and "never will."

"Period. End of story," they concluded.

Todd and Julie Chrisley's Pardon

Photo of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

President Trump said pardoning Todd and Julie Chrisley was 'a great thing.'

Todd and Julie have had a rough few years, having reported to prison in January 2023 after being convicted of alleged tax and bank fraud.

When sentenced in 2022, Todd received 12 years behind bars while Julie got 7 years.

The couple has always maintained their innocence, and, luckily, President Trump saw that, granting them pardons in May.

The president called the couple's daughter, Savannah, 27, to inform her of the news, stating, "It's a terrible thing, but it's a great thing, because your parents are going to be free and clean.

"I hope we can do it by tomorrow. I don't know them, but give them my regards and wish them good luck."

Since coming home, Todd and Julie have worked hard to reestablish their lives and return to normalcy.

