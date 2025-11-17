EXCLUSIVE: The Truth About Todd and Julie Chrisley's 'Divorce' Bombshell — and Why The Reality TV Couple Is 'Discussing' Calling It Quits

The insider dished on whether or not the pair, who have been to hell and back in the last few years, may end up apart.

In a stunning twist after Todd and Julie Chrisle y discussed divorce on their Chrisley Confessions 2.0 podcast, a source has come forward with a bombshell confession, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Todd and Julie Chrisley were 'discussing the concept of a gray divorce' on their podcast, an insider dished.

While the rumor mill has been churning for years regarding Todd and Julie, an insider explicitly confirmed, "Todd and Julie Chrisley are absolutely not divorcing."

As for why the topic of divorce came up on their podcast, the source shared, "They were discussing the concept of a gray divorce, and that’s it."

"Basically, a gray divorce is divorcing over the age of 50 and after you've been married for a long time," Julie, 52, explained on their podcast. "In general, they said divorce rates have gone down... but, since 1990, divorces for people over the age of 50 have doubled. And tripled for people over 65."

Todd, 56, was astounded, asking, "Why are you divorcing at 65? You've lived with this crusty old f--- for I don't know how long. And now you're gonna do it at 65. No. If it's that bad, I'm gonna stay and torture you till the end."