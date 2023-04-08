Married Fraudsters Todd & Julie Chrisley Will Be Eating Same Food Behind Bars On Easter Sunday
Married prisoners Todd and Julie Chrisley will be connected through food despite being hundreds of miles apart on Easter Sunday. RadarOnline.com is told the incarcerated couple will be served the same breakfast, lunch, and dinner this upcoming holiday while serving their fraud sentences at separate prisons.
While this will be their first Easter apart in nearly three decades, the Federal Bureau of Prisons (BOP) revealed to RadarOnline.com that the Chrisley Knows Best duo's facilities are serving the same meals this weekend.
"Sunday, April 9, 2023, is not a federally recognized holiday; therefore, the institutions you referenced will follow the 2023 National Food Service menu," a BOP spokesperson told us on Friday.
The Chrisleys will wake up to hot grits, fruit, whole wheat bread, and coffee — but they should eat light because they'll be brunching with their prison pals in the afternoon.
According to the BOP's 2023 National Food Menu, Todd and Julie will be chowing down on scrambled eggs, oven-brown potatoes, and two pieces of French toast with syrup for lunch. For their side, the couple will get whole wheat bread with two packets of jelly, margarine, and fruit.
Their dinner will be spicy!
RadarOnline.com can reveal the famous prisoners will be chomping on beef tacos, with soy as an alternative to the real meat. Cilantro rice, black beans, and whole-kernel corn will be served on the side with salsa and shredded cheese.
Hopefully, brunch fills them up because they only get two taco shells each.
If Todd or Julie have a sweet tooth, it won't get satisfied as no dessert is listed on the menu — but there's always the prisons' commissaries!
RadarOnline.com told you — Todd rang in his 54th birthday this week, and his celebratory dinner was a far cry from an expensive restaurant meal. Julie turned the big 50 days before handing herself over to authorities.
As this outlet reported, the Chrisleys checked into separate prisons on January 17 after being convicted of defrauding banks out of $30 million and committing tax fraud in June.
While Todd's serving 12 years at FPC Pensacola in Florida, Julie's spending her 7-year sentence at Federal Medical Center Lexington in Kentucky.