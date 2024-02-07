Feds 'Should Have Acted Sooner' to Seize Todd and Julie Chrisley's $1 Million Settlement, Lawyer Says

Uncle Sam should have acted quicker if he wanted to block Todd and Julie Chrisley from the $1 million settlement that a judge said was owed to them from the state of Georgia, at least according to one of the incarcerated couple's attorneys, who addressed the issue exclusively with RadarOnline.com.

Jay Surgent with Weiner Law Group said there are several issues with the federal government's attempt to seize the settlement money to help pay off the Chrisleys' $17 million restitution from their fraud conviction, with the most important being that they're a little too late.