EXCLUSIVE: 'Today' Rocks 'GMA' Ratings — ABC Bosses 'In Crisis Mode' As Morning Program Loses Viewers to Show Rival
April 9 2026, Published 6:00 a.m. ET
Concerned bosses at ABC are in a full-blown panic as Good Morning America continues to lose ground to Today in the ratings – and staffers may soon be fearing for their futures, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
For the week of March 2, Today locked in its seventh straight win, pulling a commanding 3.252million viewers and 660,000 in the coveted 25 to 54 demographic. Meanwhile, GMA trailed with 2.985million viewers and 496,000 in the same demo – and slipped 5 percent across the board.
Sources suggested Today could get a further boost now that beloved anchor, Savannah Guthrie, has returned after taking a TV break during the investigation into her mother's kidnapping.
ABC Weighs Major Talent Shake-Up
Now, ABC executives are quietly floating the idea of a talent shake-up, according to insiders who said GMA heavyweights Robin Roberts and George Stephanopoulos are considered untouchable – but others may not be as secure.
Longtime staples like Lara Spencer, Ginger Zee and Gio Benitez are now part of increasingly intense internal conversations, sources said.
ABC Downplays Shake-Up Talk Internally
But an ABC insider insisted it's typical for a winter ratings flip-flop with NBC and that the Guthrie kidnapping naturally drove views today.
A source insisted ABC is happy with the team and has no intention of making changes, adding that the talent is the reason why people tune in.