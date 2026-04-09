Concerned bosses at ABC are in a full-blown panic as Good Morning America continues to lose ground to Today in the ratings – and staffers may soon be fearing for their futures, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

For the week of March 2, Today locked in its seventh straight win, pulling a commanding 3.252million viewers and 660,000 in the coveted 25 to 54 demographic. Meanwhile, GMA trailed with 2.985million viewers and 496,000 in the same demo – and slipped 5 percent across the board.

Sources suggested Today could get a further boost now that beloved anchor, Savannah Guthrie, has returned after taking a TV break during the investigation into her mother's kidnapping.