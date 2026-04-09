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EXCLUSIVE: 'Today' Rocks 'GMA' Ratings — ABC Bosses 'In Crisis Mode' As Morning Program Loses Viewers to Show Rival

today rocks gma good morning america loses ratings
Source: MEGA

Today rocks GMA as Good Morning America loses ratings, putting ABC bosses in crisis mode.

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April 9 2026, Published 6:00 a.m. ET

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Concerned bosses at ABC are in a full-blown panic as Good Morning America continues to lose ground to Today in the ratings – and staffers may soon be fearing for their futures, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

For the week of March 2, Today locked in its seventh straight win, pulling a commanding 3.252million viewers and 660,000 in the coveted 25 to 54 demographic. Meanwhile, GMA trailed with 2.985million viewers and 496,000 in the same demo – and slipped 5 percent across the board.

Sources suggested Today could get a further boost now that beloved anchor, Savannah Guthrie, has returned after taking a TV break during the investigation into her mother's kidnapping.

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ABC Weighs Major Talent Shake-Up

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ABC insiders said Robin Roberts and George Stephanopoulos are safe while Lara Spencer, Ginger Zee and Gio Benitez face scrutiny over 'Good Morning America' ratings.
Source: MEGA

ABC insiders said Robin Roberts and George Stephanopoulos are safe while Lara Spencer, Ginger Zee and Gio Benitez face scrutiny over 'Good Morning America' ratings.

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Now, ABC executives are quietly floating the idea of a talent shake-up, according to insiders who said GMA heavyweights Robin Roberts and George Stephanopoulos are considered untouchable – but others may not be as secure.

Longtime staples like Lara Spencer, Ginger Zee and Gio Benitez are now part of increasingly intense internal conversations, sources said.

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ABC Downplays Shake-Up Talk Internally

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An ABC source said Savannah Guthrie's absence tied to a family kidnapping case boosted 'Today' ratings.
Source: MEGA

An ABC source said Savannah Guthrie's absence tied to a family kidnapping case boosted 'Today' ratings.

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But an ABC insider insisted it's typical for a winter ratings flip-flop with NBC and that the Guthrie kidnapping naturally drove views today.

A source insisted ABC is happy with the team and has no intention of making changes, adding that the talent is the reason why people tune in.

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