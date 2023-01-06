Suspended 'GMA' Host T.J. Holmes Panicked & Sad In Last-Minute Shopping Splurge For Daughter Hours Before Her Birthday
Toys won't make it better, T.J. Holmes. The benched Good Morning America anchor took a brief timeout from his public romp with Amy Robach to play daddy ahead of his daughter Sabine's tenth birthday. Despite being under investigation for their alleged affair and filing for divorce from Sabine's mom, T.J. broke cover to go on a last-minute shopping splurge for his youngest child, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The television vet, 45, looked panicked and sad as he scoured through the aisles of FAO Schwarz at Rockefeller Center on Thursday, looking for the perfect "I'm sorry" gift for his daughter.
It appears T.J. thought a magic card trick kit, a bowling set, and a pack of extra-long Twizzlers would do the job.
In the photos obtained by Daily Mail, Amy's no longer secret lover seemed to grab whatever he could fit in his hands. Despite being suspended from ABC as the network investigates their GMA stars' 6-month hush-hush romance, T.J. opened his pocketbook and walked out with two bags full of gifts for his daughter — just one day before her birthday.
As RadarOnline.com reported, he's "confident" he'll be back on air in no time, with insiders saying he's not sweating the internal investigation.
“Of course, he’s taking [the review] seriously, but he’s confident he’s done nothing wrong that would merit him to lose his job,” a source told Page Six.
We've learned T.J. and Amy won't be back on GMA until the investigation is completed.
The co-anchors began their secret romance earlier this year — while still married to their significant others. They insisted their relationship didn't start until they quietly split from their spouses.
The world was shocked when photos emerged showing the television duo packing on the PDA on multiple occasions. Up until the bombshell shots were published in November, everyone thought T.J. and Amy were happily married to other people.
T.J. had no shame in his game when he was spotted all over Amy in Miami just one day after filing for divorce from Sabine's mom, Marilee Fiebig, in December. They had been married for 12 years — just like Amy.
His GMA co-star wed Melrose Place actor Andrew Shue in 2010. She also allegedly pulled the plug on their union.
As RadarOnline.com exclusively reported, Amy and Andrew quietly sold off their $5 million New York home weeks before her romance with T.J. was exposed.