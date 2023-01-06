North Korean Students EXPELLED From University & Forced To Work In Coal Mines After Sounding Like They 'Watched Too Much Foreign TV'
Four students in North Korea were recently expelled from their university and forced to work in coal mines because they were overheard speaking as if they “watched too much foreign television,” RadarOnline.com has learned.
The shocking incident reportedly took place earlier this week after the four unnamed students were overheard speaking on the phone with “softer accents” and using certain terms that are associated more closely with South Korea.
According to Daily Mail, songs, movies and TV shows – such as the popular Netflix series Squid Games – are outlawed in North Korea but are often smuggled into the isolated and authoritarian country via USB flash drives.
North Korean authorities have accused the four students of obtaining these illegal flash drives in an effort to watch outlawed content before mimicking the language in their own daily lives.
“The phenomenon of using a ‘puppet accent’ is defined by the Central Committee as an unforgivable act of sympathizing with the enemy's plot to infiltrate bourgeois ideology and culture,” explained one North Korean resident in the North Hamgyong region of the country.
Even more shocking are reports two North Korean teenagers were sentenced to execution in October 2022 for selling USB drives containing South Korean content to other citizens.
The two teenagers, aged between 16 and 17, were sentenced to death by firing squad under Kim Jong-un’s 2020 Rejection of Reactionary Thought and Culture Act – an act that punishes North Korean citizens with death or two years of hard labor for “speaking, writing or singing in a South Korean style.”
The four university students’ punishment comes as a dramatic change compared to the punishment individuals previously received when caught speaking “in a way deemed unacceptable.”
In the past, violators would reportedly be forced to write a “self-critical” public statement in which they would also promise never to use the “softer” South Korean accent ever again.
Meanwhile, other guilty parties have received hard labor sentences that last as long as 15 years for violating Jong-un’s 2020 Rejection of Reactionary Thought and Culture Act.
According to a December 2021 report, at least ten civilians had already been killed for watching South Korean content.
Parents of those caught watching South Korean content are also punished by being sent to a correctional camp for up to five years for “failing to discipline their children.”