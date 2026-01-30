EXCLUSIVE: Timothée Chalamet Branded a Supreme Fool For Failing to Pop the Question to Long-Suffering 'Girlfriend' Kylie Jenner

"In her mind, she's been the ultimate trophy girlfriend: Supporting him on the red carpet and turning a blind eye to the fact that the bulk of his friends and family haven't warmed to her and pooh-poohed their romance from the get-go.

"She loves him deeply, but she's not willing to hang around forever and be treated like a glorified piece of meat. Her pride counts for too much, so it's time for him to step up if he wants this to last."

The insider said the Kardashians star, 28, expects her boyfriend of nearly three years to propose soon – and if he doesn't, she will bounce.