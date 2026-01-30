Your tip
Timothee Chalamet
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Timothée Chalamet Branded a Supreme Fool For Failing to Pop the Question to Long-Suffering 'Girlfriend' Kylie Jenner

Timothee Chalamet has been branded a fool after failing to propose to longtime girlfriend, Kylie Jenner.
Source: MEGA

Jan. 30 2026, Published 8:00 a.m. ET

Marriage-minded Kylie Jenner has issued an ultimatum to beau Timothée Chalamet, telling the critically acclaimed actor to put a ring on it or else, RadarOnline.com can ​​reveal.

"Kylie feels as though she's been more than patient waiting for Timmy to make a show of commitment, but he's not stepped up. So it's time for her to force the issue," an insider shared.

Kardashians Star Demands Ring Now

timothee chalamet branded supreme fool not proposing kylie jenner
Source: MEGA

Sources said Kylie Jenner has issued an ultimatum to Timothee Chalamet to propose after nearly three years of dating.

"In her mind, she's been the ultimate trophy girlfriend: Supporting him on the red carpet and turning a blind eye to the fact that the bulk of his friends and family haven't warmed to her and pooh-poohed their romance from the get-go.

"She loves him deeply, but she's not willing to hang around forever and be treated like a glorified piece of meat. Her pride counts for too much, so it's time for him to step up if he wants this to last."

The insider said the Kardashians star, 28, expects her boyfriend of nearly three years to propose soon – and if he doesn't, she will bounce.

Kylie Desperate as Timothée Drags His Feet

Insiders claimed Jenner expects a ring from Chalamet or plans to walk away.
Source: MEGA

As RadarOnline.com has reported, sources said the makeup mogul is desperate to make things official with Chalamet, 30, but the Marty Supreme stud is dragging his cold feet.

Sources also said that the horny hunk is still openly lusting after other gals – but he's stuck with Jenner because he's hypnotized by her buxom figure.

The pair started dating in April 2023, but sources said he rarely socializes with her famous family, who are suspicious of his motives.

Chalamet is reportedly delaying a proposal despite Jenner pushing to make things official.
Source: MEGA

"It seems like Timmy only wants to get close to Kylie when she's of use to him, and that's unacceptable to the folks in her world who believe she's being used," an insider shared.

"He'll wheel her out when there's a movie to promote, but most of the time she has to grovel and beg just for a date – and even then, he insists on seeing her in private.

"She wants him to put a ring on her finger – stat. If not, he can find himself another gal to put up with his garbage."

