Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner's Summer Wedding — How Engagement is 'On the Horizon' for Pair After His Awards Victory

"Lastly, I'll just say thank you to my partner of three years. Thank you for our foundation," he said to a beaming Jenner. "I love you. I couldn't do this without you. Thank you from the bottom of my heart."

The shout-out was a major milestone for the couple. The 30-year-old actor and the reality star, 28, have been slowly making their relationship more public since they quietly began dating in early 2023.

Despite their differences – he's an acclaimed actor; she's known for plastic surgery – the romance has gotten increasingly more serious, and now a source told RadarOnline.com that if Chalamet triumphs during the 2026 awards season, he will pop the question to the mom of two (she shares Stormi, 7, and Aire, 3, with her rapper ex Travis Scott).

"It was a big deal, Timmy decided to shout his love for Kylie from the rooftop," said the source, noting that a summer wedding could be in the cards. "Winning an Academy Award and sealing the deal with the girl of his dreams would be the icing on the cake for Timmy and a perfect way for him to kick off 2026."

From the beginning, people said it wouldn't last between the New York City-raised thespian and the L.A.-based makeup mogul, who shot to fame on reality TV as part of the Kardashian-Jenner family, including mom Kris Jenner and sisters Kendall Jenner, as well as Kim, Khloe and Kourtney Kardashian.