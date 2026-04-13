EXCLUSIVE: Supreme Hollywood Snub — Why 'Arrogant' Timothée Chalamet has Been Totally Torched by Tinseltown

For months, Chalamet sported tacky orange outfits in a nod to the color of the film's ping-pong balls, accessorized with ping-pong paddle-shaped bags, and launched orange blimps over several cities.

The grandstanding even included Chalamet boasting he'd been delivering "top-of-the-line" performances and "top-level s***" for the last "seven, eight years" and was worried his work was being taken for granted.

The outrage grew after a series of PDA-packed, "look-at-me" appearances with girlfriend Kylie Jenner – including the pair wearing matching orange outfits to the film's Los Angeles premiere on Dec. 8.

By then, critics were questioning whether the couple's three-year romance was just one big publicity stunt.