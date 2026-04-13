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Home > Exclusives > Timothee Chalamet
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EXCLUSIVE: Supreme Hollywood Snub — Why 'Arrogant' Timothée Chalamet has Been Totally Torched by Tinseltown

Timothee Chalamet faces a Hollywood snub as claims of his arrogant image spark backlash in Tinseltown.
Source: MEGA

Timothee Chalamet has been facing a Hollywood snub as claims of his arrogant image spark backlash in Tinseltown.

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April 13 2026, Published 8:00 a.m. ET

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Pompous pretty boy Timothee Chalamet is turning off Tinseltown with his arrogant attitude – and RadarOnline.com can reveal his cringeworthy behavior may have cost him the Best Actor Oscar.

The baby-faced Marty Supreme star, 30, pushed the well-reviewed ping-pong flick with a promotional tour so relentless that industry insiders blasted it as "embarrassing."

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Chalamet’s Cringe PR Stunt Backfires

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Timothee Chalamet faced criticism for his 'Marty Supreme' promotional campaign, including bold claims about his recent performances.
Source: MEGA

Timothee Chalamet faced criticism for his 'Marty Supreme' promotional campaign, including bold claims about his recent performances.

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For months, Chalamet sported tacky orange outfits in a nod to the color of the film's ping-pong balls, accessorized with ping-pong paddle-shaped bags, and launched orange blimps over several cities.

The grandstanding even included Chalamet boasting he'd been delivering "top-of-the-line" performances and "top-level s***" for the last "seven, eight years" and was worried his work was being taken for granted.

The outrage grew after a series of PDA-packed, "look-at-me" appearances with girlfriend Kylie Jenner – including the pair wearing matching orange outfits to the film's Los Angeles premiere on Dec. 8.

By then, critics were questioning whether the couple's three-year romance was just one big publicity stunt.

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Chalamet Backlash Threatens Oscar Hopes

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Kylie Jenner and Chalamet drew scrutiny with PDA-filled appearances during the 'Marty Supreme' press tour.
Source: MEGA

Kylie Jenner and Chalamet drew scrutiny with PDA-filled appearances during the 'Marty Supreme' press tour.

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Despite all the bluster, Chalamet won Best Actor trophies at the Golden Globes and the Critics Choice Movie Awards.

Then came the snark heard round Hollywood.

During a Feb. 24 town hall just days before Academy members began voting on this year's Oscars, Chalamet haughtily declared "no one cares" about opera or ballet anymore.

The backlash was so ferocious that it sparked a public "Stop Timmy" campaign in a bid to derail his Oscar hopes.

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Chalamet Slammed in Hollywood Backlash

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Kylie Jenner and Chalamet drew scrutiny with PDA-filled appearances during the 'Marty Supreme' press tour.
Source: MEGA

Kylie Jenner and Chalamet drew scrutiny with PDA-filled appearances during the 'Marty Supreme' press tour.

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The Birdcage star Nathan Lane bashed Chalamet as a "schmuck," opera star Isabel Leonard called him "ineloquent and narrow-minded" and Oscar-winning director Steven Spielberg took a sly slap at him, saying such art forms should be "sustained."

On Oscar night, March 15, Chalamet got what many thought were his just deserts, sources said.

Marty Supreme failed to win an Oscar in any of its nine nominated categories, including Best Actor – and Chalamet was reportedly spotted saying "I hate this" to Jenner when Sinners star Michael B. Jordan was named Best Actor.

One insider branded Chalamet's diss an "industry smackdown," while another source claimed it was "clearly intended to remind him such cringeworthy self-promotion is frowned upon in Hollywood."

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Nathan Lane, Isabel Leonard and Steven Spielberg criticized Chalamet following his remarks about opera and ballet.
Source: MEGA

Nathan Lane, Isabel Leonard and Steven Spielberg criticized Chalamet following his remarks about opera and ballet.

The source added: "The Academy is not going to reward that garbage, and the irony is Chalamet may have won if he'd just kept his trap shut.

"For now, Timmy better watch himself. He's quickly getting a rep as one of the most hated actors in Hollywood."

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