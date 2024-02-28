RIP: Late Red Sox Pitcher Tim Wakefield's Widow Dies From Cancer Months After His Death

Stacy Wakefield died after a battle with pancreatic cancer at her home in Massachusetts surrounded by family, dear friends, and caretakers.

Stacy died at her home in Massachusetts surrounded by family, dear friends, and caretakers following a brave battle with pancreatic cancer, the Red Sox announced.

The family of former MLB player Tim Wakefield is suffering another loss with the tragic passing of his widow who died less than five months after his death, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Tim died from brain cancer in Oct. 2023. He was 57.

"Our hearts are beyond broken," loved ones shared in a statement via the team's official X, formerly Twitter, account while confirming the devastating news on Wednesday, noting it brought them solace that Tim and Stacy are reunited.

"We will remember Stacy as a strong, loving, thoughtful and kind person, who was as down-to-earth as they come. We feel so lucky to have had her in our lives, and we take comfort in the fact that she will be reunited with Tim, the love of her life," her family said.