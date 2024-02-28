RIP: Late Red Sox Pitcher Tim Wakefield's Widow Dies From Cancer Months After His Death
The family of former MLB player Tim Wakefield is suffering another loss with the tragic passing of his widow who died less than five months after his death, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Stacy died at her home in Massachusetts surrounded by family, dear friends, and caretakers following a brave battle with pancreatic cancer, the Red Sox announced.
Tim died from brain cancer in Oct. 2023. He was 57.
"Our hearts are beyond broken," loved ones shared in a statement via the team's official X, formerly Twitter, account while confirming the devastating news on Wednesday, noting it brought them solace that Tim and Stacy are reunited.
"We will remember Stacy as a strong, loving, thoughtful and kind person, who was as down-to-earth as they come. We feel so lucky to have had her in our lives, and we take comfort in the fact that she will be reunited with Tim, the love of her life," her family said.
The Wakefields thanked her doctors, nurses, and medical staff for their incredible care and support. "And to all of you who have sent well wishes over these last several months, we truly appreciate your kindness," the family added.
Tim and Stacy said their "I dos" in 2002 and are survived by their two children: son Trevor and daughter Brianna.
Before his passing, Stacy shared a heartwarming note that her late husband wrote via the social media account of Bruins legend Bobby Orr, offering some words to live by.
"Never forget where you came from," the note she found in his handwriting read. "Be a mentor to others. You didn't get to where you are today by yourself and no matter what status you accomplish in life, you should assume the responsibility to help those who are less fortunate than you."
"I've been involved with different charities my whole career and I can tell you that I've received much more than I've given," the note continued. "I've also learned that it doesn't matter how much money you've made, how big your house is or what kind of car you drive. What matters most is: did you make a difference in someone else's life?"
The former MLB star was not only a loving family man, but also an accomplished athlete as a 19-year major leaguer, two-time World Series champion, 2009 AL All-Star, and winner of the 2010 Roberto Clemente Award.